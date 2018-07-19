Everything you need to know about the show everyone is talking about, Keeping Faith Find out everything you need to know about Keeping Faith

Need your crime drama fix now that Broadchurch is over and we are between seasons on Marcella and Doctor Foster? The BBC has the answer in the thriller Keeping Faith, which follows a mother-of-three, Faith, desperately trying to keep it together after her husband suddenly goes missing one morning. The show was filmed in both English and Welsh, and was already released on Welsh-language channel S4C to a huge fan reception, and is now airing on BBC One.

What is it about?

Set in Wales, the first episode follows mother-of-three and lawyer, Faith, as she goes from amusement to concern to panic when she discovers her husband hasn't shown up for work and doesn't come home in the evening, leaving her trying to keep things normal for their two worried daughters while taking care of her baby son, and trying to keep their law firm afloat after months of maternity leave. As the show goes on, Faith begins to discover that there was much more to her husband than she ever realised and unsure who around her she can trust, while police start to suspect her involvement in his disappearance.

Who stars in Keeping Faith?

The show's incredible lead Faith is played by Eve Myles, who is perhaps best known for her role as Gwen Cooper in Torchwood. Eve learned Welsh specifically for the role, and spoke about the reaction to the show in a video posted to Twitter, which read: "I'm just sending this out to say that tonight on BBC One Keeping Faith goes network and every single person who has supported us… please accept this as a huge, huge thank you from me and the Keeping Faith team." Eve's real life husband, Bradley Freegard, plays her onscreen husband, Evan. Another recognisable face is Matthew Gravelle, who played Joe Miller in Broachurch.