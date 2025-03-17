Stephen Graham's heartbreaking offer to adopt young co-star in real life - details

Stephen Graham is the man of the moment having wowed in his incredible role in Netflix's hit new show Adolescence, but the star is also an incredible person as well as an actor, especially following his former co-star's revelation that the Time actor had planned to adopt him following difficult personal circumstances.

The actor is perhaps best known for his starring role as Combo in This is England, where he worked alongside Thomas Turgoose, who plays the lead character Shaun Fields. In the hit movie and subsequent series, Thomas is a young boy who becomes friendly with a group of skinheads, including the terrifying Combo.

WATCH: Trailer For Netflix Series, Adolescence Starring Stephen Graham

Tragically, Thomas' mother passed away from cancer when he was a teenager, leaving him to move in with his estranged father who he didn't know at the time. He told the Private Parts podcast: "My mum passed away from lung cancer after I finished filming This Is England. She never got to see the finished film.

© Getty Images Stephen Graham had planned to adopt his co-star, Thomas Turgoose

"[Creator] Shane Meadows dedicated the film to my mum. Stephen Graham promised my mum he'd look out for me. Everyone involved in This is England are family to me. When my mum died I moved in with my dad and I didn't know him, so Shane Meadows and Stephen Graham were going to adopt me if things didn't work out with my dad."

© Netflix The mini-series is four episodes, each shot in a single take

Stephen has been a mentor for his former co-stars over the years, including A-lister Jodie Comer, who has previously thanked him in a BAFTA speech for his help in landing her a start in show business.

Speaking at the 2019 BAFTAs, she said: "I want to take this moment to thank Stephen Graham. Stephen, if I didn't owe you a pint before, I definitely do now. Thank you for the generosity that you showed me all them years ago and for introducing me to [her agent] Jane [Epstein]. You have encouraged and supported me ever since, and I cannot thank you enough."

© Getty Images Hannah and Stephen were best friends before they started dating

Stephen is married to actress Hannah Walters, and the pair share two children together. Speaking about their relationship, Hannah told the Mirror: "Twenty eight years we've known each other. I'm going to be honest – the secret is that it's me fancying my best mate." Aw!

Hannah also stars in Adolescence as Mrs Bailey, a teacher at Jamie's school who tries to help troubled student Jade following the loss of her friend. Fans have been full of praise for the new series, with one posting: "#Adolescence is utterly essential viewing. It’s a technical masterpiece - the one shot technique is impeccable - but beyond that, the story it tells? My god. It’s haunting and so, so timely. This is where art is invaluable. Stephen Graham is a national treasure."