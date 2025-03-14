Stephen Graham's humble kitchen at family home we never see

As far as we're concerned, Stephen Graham is a national treasure.

The actor is a favourite among an abundance of film and television fans thanks to his ability to master every role he turns his hand to.

His latest project is, perhaps unsurprisingly, getting rave reviews.

Stephen Graham stars in the series

The This Is England and Boiling Point star has teamed up with Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty for a Netflix series titled Adolescence, a harrowing four-part series about a 13-year-old boy who is charged with murdering a girl from his school.

It landed on Netflix this week and is already at the top of the charts.

When Stephen doesn't have a full schedule of acting jobs or producing projects, he and his wife, Hannah, also an actor and with whom he runs a production company, Matriarch, can be found at home with their two children, Alfie and Grace.

The family of five lives in a lovely house in Ibstock that is arguably modest, given Stephen's Hollywood credits, BAFTA and Primetime Emmy recognition.

We rarely get to see the inside of their house, but we have had a glimpse of their kitchen in the past.

Watch the video below to see a corner of their humble kitchen, which was shared back in 2020...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stephen Graham and his son, Alfie, film in their kitchen

Stephen Graham's open-plan kitchen we never get to see

Stephen and Hannah don't often talk about their personal life, choosing instead to keep things private and low-key.

However, the couple, who have been together ever since their drama school days, did give fans an insight into their family life when appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox a couple of years back.

Stephen and Hannah filmed Celebrity Gogglebox with their kids View post on Instagram

As those who watch Gogglebox already know, the programme sees famous names and civilians film from the comfort of their home, and this meant we got to see inside.

As the previous video showed, their kitchen is mostly white, with shiny, pristine tiles above the work surfaces.

There are also essential appliances like a toaster and a swanky coffee machine out on display, too.

© Karwai Tang The couple are both actors

This photo promoting their appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox shows that the kitchen area at their home is an open-plan space leading directly into the living room.

The family have also styled out the kitchen with framed artwork above the patent, white cupboards and a large, marble-topped island in the centre of the room has been adorned with pretty striped jars and more than one vase full of flowers.

The kitchen then leads onto the lounge and sitting area where there is a huge L-shaped cream sofa for the family to gather on.

© Getty Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters with their children Grace and Alfie

A coffee table sits in the centre of the room covered in snacks, drinks, magazines to read and a chess board.

Although they previously lived in the capital, Stephen and his family moved to Ibstock and the film star has spoken admirably about the village in the past.

According to Staffordshire Live, the This Is England actor described himself as "part of the furniture" of Ibstock and loves the community spirit.