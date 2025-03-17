Stephen Graham and wife Hannah look almost unrecognisable in loved-up photo from their youth

Stephen Graham may be best known for his critically acclaimed roles in Boiling Point, Boardwalk Empire (for which he won his SAGA), The Irishman, and more, but to his two children Grace and Alfie, the actor is just 'dad'.

From joining in with his kids' playful TikTok challenges to lip-syncing videos, the Lancashire-born father-of-two doesn't let his legendary reputation stop him from taking part in his children's playful antics.

The actor, who is married to his childhood sweetheart and co-star Hannah Walters, is raising his family in the Leicestershire village of Ibstock.

Stephen and Hannah's unseen photo

In a recent TikTok shared by Stephen's eldest daughter, Grace took part in the trend in which the poster shares a photograph of their parents in their youth, followed by a photograph of themselves.

© Instagram / @gracegraham05 Hannah and Stephen married in 2008

Grace's throwback photograph of her dad, Stephen, and mum, Hannah, showed the teenage sweethearts at what looked to be a party.

Hannah wore a strappy pink velvet top and smudged black eyeliner and put her arm around Stephen, whilst the Line of Duty star wore a black shirt and sported a short buzz cut.

© TikTok / @gracegraham05 Stephen and Hannah's children, Grace and Alfie

The previously-unseen photo of the married couple quickly gained traction from Stephen and Hannah's fans.

"I was about to say that looks like Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters, not realising it is actually them!" commented a fan, as another wrote: "I think we all like Stephen Graham because no matter how famous he is, he always seems down to earth."

A third added: "You're like a mini version of your dad and Alfie is mini version of your mum!" whilst a fourth penned: "Imagine being the daughter of one of the greatest actors on our screen… what a national treasure Stephen Graham is."

Stephen and Hannah's love story

© Getty Images The pair were best friends before they started dating

After training together as actors, Stephen and Hannah became firm friends, but it soon blossomed into something more.

The actor said in 2018: "We were bezzie mates. Which is the best way, isn't it? After a while, we just thought, 'This is daft', do you know what I mean? 'We like each other, we should get together'."

© Mike Marsland, Getty Alfie Graham, Hannah Walters, Grace Graham and Stephen Graham pose in the winners room at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022

The husband and wife have also starred on screen together. They both had roles in the This Is England franchise and, more recently, both starred in the BBC series, Boiling Point.