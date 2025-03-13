Stephen Graham reveals heart-rending inspiration behind Adolescence: 'It really hurt my heart'

Stephen Graham has opened up about the inspiration behind Netflix's gripping new crime drama, Adolescence, which follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), who is accused of murdering a teenage girl in his class.
The Boiling Point star, who plays Jamie's father Eddie, spoke to HELLO! and other press about the writing process at a Q&A hosted by Netflix on Wednesday night.
The intense plot isn't about just one story. ''I read an article in the paper about a young boy stabbing a young girl, and it just made me feel a bit cold," explained the actor.
''And then about three or four months later, there was a piece on the news, and it was a young boy, again, who stabbed a young girl. And they are young boys. They're not men.''
The father-of-two continued: ''It really hurt my heart for many different reasons, but predominantly as a father, but also like, where are we in society for this to happen?''
Talking about modern parenting challenges, Stephen said: ''Today we don't know what our children could do in their bedrooms, the possibility of the internet.''
What is Adolescence about?
The harrowing plot has an important core message about how children are being influenced by the internet or on the playground.
As Stephen said at the Q&A, one of the aims isn’t to point figures at just Jamie but to hold everyone accountable in his life: “It takes a village to raise a child and we didn't want to point the blame at anyone specifically or in particular. So we wanted to look at it and say, we're all accountable in many ways, be that parents, teachers, government, society, community.”
The story covers complex themes including teen masculinity and references the dangers of the TikTok world. When co-writer Jack Thorne was researching he said at the screening: "My algorithm got really, really dark."
Who else is in the cast?
The series was co-written by Stephen Graham (Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders) and Jack Thorne, best known for his work on This is England and Am I Being Unreasonable?
The stellar cast also features Ashley Walters (Top Boy), Erin Doherty (The Crown), Christine Tremarco (The Leaving of Liverpool), and Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones.)
Not to mention, up-and-coming actor Owen Cooper takes on the harrowing role of Jack Miller in his screen debut.
How many episodes?
There are four episodes and each part was filmed in one singular take. Fun fact: they filmed episode one ten times and used the second take for the final edit - proving it is TV perfection.
Adolescence drops today on Netflix, Thursday 13th March.