The unscripted moment that became a standout scene in Netflix's Adolescence

Netflix's gripping new drama Adolescence has had viewers on the edge of their seats since its release last week.

Each of the four episodes of the crime drama about a boy accused of killing his classmate - written and created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne - was filmed in a single shot in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

© Netflix Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller and Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston in Adolescence

Now, the show's young star, Owen Cooper, has revealed a completely unscripted moment that made the final cut, adding to the unpredictable nature of the series.

The actor plays Jamie Miller, a schoolboy accused of murdering a female classmate. This Is England star Stephen takes on the role of Eddie Miller, the father of Jamie, who sees armed police burst into his home to arrest his son.

Eddie is then chosen as Jamie's appropriate adult, accompanying him at the police interview, and learning the extent of what his son is accused of doing.

WATCH: Stephen Graham stars in new Netflix series Adolescence

In episode three, Jamie sits down with child psychologist Emma - played by The Crown star Erin Doherty - who is tasked with profiling him ahead of his trial.

During a recent appearance on The One Show, Owen recalled how exhaustion led to an unexpected but brilliant exchange between him and Erin.

"In episode three, it was the second take of the day - we do two takes a day," he explained. "I was tired, so a yawn came to me. Then Erin did an amazing line, she said, 'Am I boring you?'

© Netflix A completely unscripted moment in Adolescence made the final cut

"That took me back and made me smile because it wasn’t in the script. I wasn’t expecting that at all, but it was amazing."

The spontaneity of the moment only added to the authenticity of the scene.

Clara Amfo went on to ask how Owen handled such a high-pressure filming approach, given that each take had to be near-perfect.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller and Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller

"The people around me," he said. "Stephen [Graham, who plays Jamie's father], Erin - she's amazing in episode three. It was just the people around me that I could bounce off."

He also admitted that, while the script was extensive, the real on-screen magic came from the natural interactions between the actors.

"A lot of it is not followed by the script in episode three, so me and Erin just bounced off each other," he added.

© Netflix Erin Doherty plays Briony Ariston, a clinical psychologist working with Jamie

The series reunites Line of Duty actor Stephen and director Philip Barantini, who previously collaborated on the BAFTA and BIFA-nominated Boiling Point - another project known for its ambitious one-take approach.

Joining the cast alongside Owen, Stephen and Erin is Top Boy star Ashley Walters, who takes on the role of Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, the investigator leading Jamie's case.