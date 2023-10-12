Bodies star Stephen Graham is so different in trailer for Netflix's new crime show

Netflix has just dropped the new trailer for Bodies, its upcoming genre-bending crime drama which stars Stephen Graham as a mysterious political leader linked to one murder investigation spanning 150 years.

The actor, who hails from Merseyside, adopts a completely different accent from his usual Scouse twang in the drama. Watch the clip below to hear it.

watch: Stephen Graham stars in Netflix's Bodies

The trailer introduces viewers to DS Hasan (Amaka Okafor), a police officer in 2023, who is assigned to an investigation after a murder victim is found.

She soon discovers that the body is identical to two other murders that took place on the same road in both 1890 and 1941.

"There's been three murders on Longharvest Lane, all three decades apart," she says. "The bodies are all identical."

© Netflix Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan

Stephen's character, Elias Mannix, then appears, telling DS Hasan: "the body is from the past, present, and the future," prompting a flash forward to 2053, where the body is found once again by another detective.

Towards the end of the trailer, Mannix says: "It's hard to grasp, isn't it? But I'm going to tell you everything. It's going to blow your mind."

What is Bodies about?

The new drama, which is described as a "police procedural with a twist", is based on a graphic novel by Si Spencer and Dean Ormston and adapted for the screen by showrunner Paul Tomalin (No Offence) and co-writer Danusia Samal (Gangs of London).

© Netflix Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead

The synopsis reads: "When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate.

"As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix – becomes increasingly central.

"Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play? To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years."

Who stars in Netflix's Bodies? Meet the cast

Stephen Graham, who is known for his roles in Line of Duty and Boiling Point, stars as Elias Mannix, while The Responder's Amaka Okafor portrays DS Hasan.

© Netflix Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman

Meanwhile, Andor's Kyle Soller plays DI Hillinghead in 1890, alongside The Great's Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman in 1941 and Unorthodox's Shira Haas as DS Maplewood in 2053.

Rounding out the main cast are Peaky Blinders actor Tom Mothersdale as quantum gravity expert Gabriel Defoe, and The Crown's Michael Jibson as DCI Jack Barber.

Bodies release date

The eight-part series will premiere on Netflix on October 19.

Where is Bodies filmed?

Whilst the show is set in Whitechapel in London, filming took place primarily in Leeds. Scenes were also shot in Bradford and Rotherham.

© Netflix Shira Haas as DC Maplewood

Speaking about the sets built for the drama, Stephen told Netflix: "The sets on this show are magnificent, and… the intricacies and the attention to detail are phenomenal. You walk on set and you're there in that world because they create it so beautifully."