Adolescence star Ashley Walters' private life with famous wife

In just one day since its release, Netflix's brand new crime drama Adolescence already has fans thrilled and gripped, with some even pulling incredibly late nights to finish the series in one binge.

Top Boy star Ashley Walters appears as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe in the show, which follows the drama that ensues after a 13-year-old is arrested for the murder of one of his female classmates.

WATCH: Trailer For Netflix Series, Adolescence Starring Stephen Graham

The 42-year-old keeps his life offscreen relatively private, with most of the glimpses into his personal life coming through his famous wife. Though he's quite active on social media, the majority of his posts revolve around promotion of his shows.

Ashley Walters' famous wife

Ashley married Danielle, née Isaie, in 2013, after eight years of friendship and one year of dating.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma Ashley and Danielle married in 2013

Like her husband, Danielle Walters is also an actor, best known for starring in Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum as Candace, the best friend of the main character.

For the couple's 11th wedding anniversary, she shared an incredibly heartwarming post on Instagram, complete with a series of adorable throwback photos of the couple.

Ashley Walters' kids

Ashley and Danielle have two daughters together, Amaiya-Love, nine, and River, five, but he is also a doting father to Shayon, 22, China, 21, and Panera, 19, whom he shares with his ex-partner Natalie Williams.

He also shares daughters Antonia and Ashleigh with another woman, and is the stepfather to Danielle's son Junayde from her previous relationship.

The Missing You star also became a grandfather to baby Neveah Jade Walters on 6 December 2020, which he announced on Instagram with the caption: "Wow. How good is God."

Ashley and Danielle's coastal home

The couple now live in Herne Bay, a coastal town in Kent, where they moved in February 2021. In an interview with The Guardian, he explained how their new home is one he's wanted for a long time.

"I've always had that dream of a big house, gates, just away from everything," Ashley said. "But it predominantly started when I came out of prison in the early 2000s. I saw London in a different light at that point."

Though noting that that part of Kent wasn't particularly diverse, it seems that the family settled in easily, as he also told the publication: "As soon as we moved in, we had cakes being brought to the door.'"

He continued: "After the recent storm, checking that we're OK: 'We noticed your gate's blown off, do you want us to help you fix it? And for us, it's like, 'What do they want?' Because you are just so not used to that in London."