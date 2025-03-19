Meet Ellen Pompeo's three children Stella, Sienna and Eli

Sienna May was born via surrogate in 2014 and has joined her mom at a slew of events, including the Michael Kors runway show in 2023.

While Sienna is aware that her mom acts on TV, Ellen hasn't allowed her to watch Grey's Anatomy yet. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the star explained: "She's not ready, but a lot of kids in her class have seen it."

"No judgment on other parents. But I don't want my daughter to see me in my underwear on television just yet," she continued. "But all her classmates have so... That makes for great conversation at pick-up."

For Ellen, instilling confidence in her children has always been a top priority. Chatting with PEOPLE in 2020, the Meredith Grey alum was asked what her advice would be to young girls.

"We get better with age," she replied. "We should empower each other and have compassion for each other and help each other and feel good about ourselves."

"I think there's a lot of glass ceilings and we have to keep busting all of them, so this is one glass ceiling that definitely needs to be broken," she continued. "The truth is, we do get better with age. It's just that society has told us forever that we don't. And for some reason, we believe that because men want us to believe that they get better with age, but really it's us who get better with age."