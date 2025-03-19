Meet Ellen Pompeo's three children Stella, Sienna and Eli

Ellen Pompeo is a devoted mom of three. The actress, famed for her long-running role in Grey's Anatomy, withdrew as the series lead in 2023, after deciding that she wanted to spend more time with her children: Stella, Sienna and Eli.
"I have three kids and so I take care of them, and it's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them," Ellen told Drew Barrymore the previous year. Revealing that she was "super happy" with her decision, the TV star – who is married to music producer Chris Ivery – has been relishing her time with Stella, Sienna and Eli ever since.
As she enters a new chapter of her life, Ellen has also taken on a new "creative challenge" after signing on to the limited series, Good American Family, which is currently available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.
In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Ellen revealed that she even drew upon her life experience as a parent while inhabiting the character of Kristine Barnett. "I think all mothers have the intention to love their children endlessly and to do everything in their power to give their children the best chance," she said.
"I have three children of my own, so a mother's love and passion was where I started from."
Here, we explore Ellen's unbreakable bond with her three kids. Keep reading for all the details…
Stella Luna
Born on September 15, 2009, Stella Luna is Ellen's eldest child. Speaking about raising two daughters, the Grey's Anatomy actress told PEOPLE that she had made a conscious effort to make Stella and Sienna feel empowered.
"My daughters are black so it's very important to me that they see a lot of images of beautiful, powerful, strong black women," she said.
"Every time there is a black woman on a magazine cover, whether it is Kerry Washington or whoever it is, I make sure that magazine is in my house and on my table. For me, that's super important."
Stella, who accompanied her mother to the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in January 2024, hasn't shown any interest in acting, but from a young age, she showed a keen interest in medicine.
"She loves coming to [the Grey's Anatomy] set," the mom-of-three told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015. "Linda Klein is our medical producer, wonderful woman [and] good friend of mine, and she just wants to go straight to Linda's office and play with all the medical things."
While Ellen hasn't revealed Stella's current interests, it appears that she's incredibly close to her teen daughter.
Sienna May
Sienna May was born via surrogate in 2014 and has joined her mom at a slew of events, including the Michael Kors runway show in 2023.
While Sienna is aware that her mom acts on TV, Ellen hasn't allowed her to watch Grey's Anatomy yet. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the star explained: "She's not ready, but a lot of kids in her class have seen it."
"No judgment on other parents. But I don't want my daughter to see me in my underwear on television just yet," she continued. "But all her classmates have so... That makes for great conversation at pick-up."
For Ellen, instilling confidence in her children has always been a top priority. Chatting with PEOPLE in 2020, the Meredith Grey alum was asked what her advice would be to young girls.
"We get better with age," she replied. "We should empower each other and have compassion for each other and help each other and feel good about ourselves."
"I think there's a lot of glass ceilings and we have to keep busting all of them, so this is one glass ceiling that definitely needs to be broken," she continued. "The truth is, we do get better with age. It's just that society has told us forever that we don't. And for some reason, we believe that because men want us to believe that they get better with age, but really it's us who get better with age."
Eli Christopher
Eli is Ellen's youngest child and only son. Born in 2016, the A-lister announced his arrival on Instagram. "Chris Ivery just fell a notch. I've got a new guy," she quipped alongside an adorable photo.
Over the years, Ellen has shared the occasional snippet of Eli and melted fans' hearts when she uploaded a snap of her son with his dad, Chris, in Sicily. In the caption she called them her "two great loves".
