Strike star Tom Burke teams up with Call the Midwife star for new thriller series

Strike star Tom Burke and The Reckoning's Steve Coogan are leading the star-studded cast of Netflix's upcoming thriller, Legends – and it sounds amazing!

Created by Neil Forsyth (The Gold, Guilt), the six-part series follows a group of ordinary British Customs officers who are tasked with a top-secret mission: infiltrate the country's most notorious criminal drug gangs and take them down from the inside.

© Getty Images Tom Burke stars in the series

Tom and Steve will be sharing the screen with Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), Aml Ameen (A Man in Full, Rustin), Jasmine Blackborow (The Gentlemen, Marie Antoinette) and Charlotte Ritchie (You, Call the Midwife).

Also starring in the series are Douglas Hodge (G20, Joker), Tom Hughes (The English, Victoria), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow, Great Expectations) and Gerald Kyd (The Assassin, Love Rat).

So, what can fans expect?

© Getty Steve Coogan has also been cast in the thriller

Here's the full synopsis: "In the early '90s, her Majesty's Customs and Excise was losing its battle with illegal drug smuggling across Britain's borders. The solution was extraordinary. In a top-secret operation, a small team of Customs employees were sent undercover. Their task — to infiltrate Britain’s most dangerous drug gangs.

"But these were not trained spies. They were normal men and women, plucked from ordinary lives around the UK, put through a basic training regime, and tasked with building new identities in the criminal underworld. These identities were called legends."

The series is directed by Brady Hood, known for his work on Top Boy, Great Expectations, who is handling episodes one to four, while Julian Holmes (Reacher, The Boys) is directing Episodes 5-6.

Meanwhile, Ben Farrell (The Gold, Feel Good) is executive producing with Forsyth for Tannadice and Richard Bradley for Lion Television. Charlie Leech (The Gold, Lovesick) serves as series producer.

Charlotte Ritchie is part of the impressive cast

A release date has yet to be announced.

Tom is perhaps best known for playing Cormoran Strike in the BBC series Strike, as well as for his roles in The Musketeers, War & Peace, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and most recently, Black Bag.

Meanwhile, his co-star Steve is a household name in the UK thanks to his comedy character Alan Partridge, which he developed in the 1990s. In recent years, he's taken on more dramatic roles, including in Philomena, Stephen, The Reckoning and Brian and Maggie.