Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strike star Tom Burke teams up with Call the Midwife star for new thriller series
Subscribe
Strike star Tom Burke teams up with Call the Midwife star for new thriller series
Cormoran and Robin in the last season of Strike© BBC

Strike star Tom Burke teams up with Call the Midwife star for new thriller series

The actor is starring opposite Steve Coogan in Netflix's new thriller

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
52 minutes ago
Share this:

Strike star Tom Burke and The Reckoning's Steve Coogan are leading the star-studded cast of Netflix's upcoming thriller, Legends – and it sounds amazing!

Created by Neil Forsyth (The Gold, Guilt), the six-part series follows a group of ordinary British Customs officers who are tasked with a top-secret mission: infiltrate the country's most notorious criminal drug gangs and take them down from the inside. 

Tom Burke attends the "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in a blue suit© Getty Images
Tom Burke stars in the series

Tom and Steve will be sharing the screen with Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), Aml Ameen (A Man in Full, Rustin), Jasmine Blackborow (The Gentlemen, Marie Antoinette) and Charlotte Ritchie (You, Call the Midwife). 

Also starring in the series are Douglas Hodge (G20, Joker), Tom Hughes (The English, Victoria), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow, Great Expectations) and Gerald Kyd (The Assassin, Love Rat). 

So, what can fans expect?

Steve Coogan attends the UK premiere of "The Lost King" © Getty
Steve Coogan has also been cast in the thriller

Here's the full synopsis: "In the early '90s, her Majesty's Customs and Excise was losing its battle with illegal drug smuggling across Britain's borders. The solution was extraordinary. In a top-secret operation, a small team of Customs employees were sent undercover. Their task — to infiltrate Britain’s most dangerous drug gangs.

"But these were not trained spies. They were normal men and women, plucked from ordinary lives around the UK, put through a basic training regime, and tasked with building new identities in the criminal underworld. These identities were called legends."

WATCH: Tom Burke stars in Strike - have you watched season 6?

The series is directed by Brady Hood, known for his work on Top Boy, Great Expectations, who is handling episodes one to four, while Julian Holmes (Reacher, The Boys) is directing Episodes 5-6. 

Meanwhile, Ben Farrell (The Gold, Feel Good) is executive producing with Forsyth for Tannadice and Richard Bradley for Lion Television. Charlie Leech (The Gold, Lovesick) serves as series producer.

charlotte ritchie 1
Charlotte Ritchie is part of the impressive cast

A release date has yet to be announced. 

Tom is perhaps best known for playing Cormoran Strike in the BBC series Strike, as well as for his roles in The Musketeers, War & Peace, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and most recently, Black Bag. 

Meanwhile, his co-star Steve is a household name in the UK thanks to his comedy character Alan Partridge, which he developed in the 1990s. In recent years, he's taken on more dramatic roles, including in Philomena, Stephen, The Reckoning and Brian and Maggie.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More