Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of season seven, showing a glimpse of her character Mel with her husband Jack, played by Martin Henderson, filming a scene in the cabin.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a clip filmed from inside the cabin, showing her and Martin giggling on set. "Where do you guys think we are?" Alexandra asked her followers, before panning the camera around the room.

WATCH: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares sneak peek of Mel and Jack in season 7

"We must be in the cabin. What do you think is happening in the cabin?" she said, before showing several crew members manning filming equipment in the dimly lit cabin.

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Thank you Alex! This is more than a sneak peek," while another penned: "Aw! You have no idea how lovely it is to see you two at the cabin again! Welcome back!! Good luck with season 7 and thanks for sharing those precious moments with us."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel

Filming for season seven of the hit Netflix show began earlier this month in Vancouver, British Columbia. Martin shared the announcement on social media. "Hi guys, it's a very auspicious moment. It is day one of season seven of Virgin River," he said in a video posted on Instagram, adding that he was "really excited" for the new season, which he hopes will be the "best yet".

© Netflix Filming for season seven is underway

The romance-drama, which began in 2019, follows nurse Mel Monroe who moves to the idyllic and remote Northern Californian town of Virgin River in search of a fresh start after her husband's death. But the quiet town isn't as peaceful as she first thought, with drug kingpins, murders and kidnappings all common occurrences.

One of the central storylines is the romance between Mel and local bar owner Jack, who tied the knot in season six.

© Courtesy of Netflix Mel and Jack tied the knot in season six

According to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, season seven will see the newlyweds explore the "honeymoon phase as they're building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles".

"I think we've only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting," he told Tudum.

He also said that he "can't imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up," adding: "It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens. I think Alex and Martin play all of those [moments so well], it's just resting on emotional stakes as opposed to will they, won't they."

© Netflix Series seven will see the newlyweds explore the honeymoon phase

A release date for season seven has yet to be announced.

Seasons one to six of Virgin River are available to stream on Netflix.