Law and Order's Mariska Hargitay has fans 'crying' over new photos with Chris Meloni

Mariska Hargitay is back with her real-life bestie, Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress had fans in tears with fresh photos of their reunion in New York. Pictured linking arms as they enjoyed a stroll on the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit set, Mariska teased fans in the caption, writing: "Just leaving this here".

As fans joked that the A-lister had broken the internet, many noted how emotional it had made them. "I think we all been collectively crying for 2 hours now and I love that for us," wrote one.

"Chriska/Bensler back and sending the internet into a frenzy! Feel like I just died and went to heaven for a moment," added a second. "Guys I'm crying !! Sobbing !! Screaming !!! Like is this real?!" responded a third.

WATCH: Mariska Hargitay talks 25 years of Law & Order: SVU

Mariska and Chris – who are close friends – have become well-accustomed to the will-they-won't-they dynamic between their Law and Order characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.

A storyline which has been driving fans wild for years, Olivia and Elliot began their working relationship as partners in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, before Chris was written out at the end of season 12.

Following an on-screen in the 22nd instalment, Chris was appointed lead in the new spin-off series, Law & Order: Organized Crime, with Olivia and Elliot getting hints of a future romance while guest starring in each other's respective shows.

© NBC Mariska and Christopher have worked together for years

In a recent appearance on TODAY, Mariska was asked about her winning chemistry with Chris, which was cemented in their final callbacks for the show. "They paired us up, but in the room, when [Chris] walked in, I sort of sized him up and I said, 'That's the guy. That's the guy, that is the guy, that is the guy.' It was so obvious to me that that was the guy, and apparently, he felt the same way [about me being Benson]."

"I knew quickly that we had this kind of magical chemistry," she continued. "Chris and I are polar opposites in terms of who we are as people. And yet, there was this yin-yang. So when they paired us, I was like, 'Oh, this is done.'"

After working together for decades, Mariska and Chris are more like family these days, with the actress appointed godmother of Chris' daughter, Sophia, who was born in 2001.

Ahead of the launch of Law and Order: Organized Crime, Mariska told PEOPLE how much Chris's friendship has meant to her, remarking: "My father, my husband, [Law & Order creator] Dick Wolf and Chris are the four pillar men in my life. And that happened early."