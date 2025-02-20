Mariska Hargitay's marriage to famous actor Peter Hermann – all to know

The couple first crossed paths in 2001 on the set of Law & Order: SVU when Peter guest-starred in season three.

Speaking about the first time they met on set, Mariska told InStyle: "I just about passed out when I saw him there. I thought: 'That's my husband.'"

After filming wrapped on Peter's guest appearance, the actor invited Mariska to a church service and she knew there and then that he was the one.

"We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

Peter popped the question on Mariska's 40th birthday. Reflecting on the joyous moment, he told PEOPLE in 2019: "I actually saw Mariska with all of the people that she loved around her, it was like seeing this person who was now in the soil… which was this abundance of people and this abundance of love and I thought, 'I want to be part of that soil.' "