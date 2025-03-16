Mariska Hargitay’s 'son' is so grown up on set of Law and Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay has been pictured on the set of Law & Order: SVU season 24 with a very special guest – Ryan Buggle, the young actor who plays her son Noah.

Snapped in Chelsea, Manhattan, the pair were seen shooting a new scene for the NBC series that appeared to be set at Noah's school as there were other children standing in their winter coats and backpacks.

Mariska, as Captain Olivia Benson, wore wide-leg pants and heeled boots along with a chic black coat with silver zip detailing.

© Jose Perez / BACKGRID Mariska and Ryan are seen filming a scene for Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

Ryan joined the show in 2017 as Noah Benson, the adopted son of Olivia. He has also appeared twice on spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime. At the end of season 15, Olivia became a foster mother to Noah, formally adopting him at the end of season 16.

Noah has previously been played by Skylar and Bradley Dubow, and Jack Nawada-Braunwart.

Mariska Hargitay talks 25 years of Law & Order: SVU

© NBC Ryan Buggle and Mariska Hargitay on set of Law and Order SVU season 23

"He is such a special human being," Mariska previously said of Ryan.

"He's not like a lot of child actors. He is so good, wise beyond his years, so kind, just wants to learn and grow, and so engaged. Everyone adores him, and he's such a good little actor, so I feel so safe because he's really present and wants to learn.

"He's like a little adult, but in a good way. I adore him, and I love having scenes with him. Sometimes with little kids, it's like, 'OK, are they gonna get it? Am I gonna have to navigate this?' But with him it's not like that. I look forward to it. And I have real love for him."

© NBC Noah came out as bisexual in season 23

Mariska is also a mom in real life welcoming three children with her husband Peter Hermann, whom she met in 2001 on the set of Law & Order: SVU, when he began guest starring as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

Their first son, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, is 18 and in 2011, they adopted their daughter Amaya Josephine.

Six months later the couple adopted their son Andrew Nicholas.

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay with her sons August, Andrew and her daughter Amaya on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Now 60 and a mom of three, Mariska has said she is in her "badass era".

"60 is the new 50," Mariska told Drew Barrymore in 2024.

"But 50 was great because it got me ready for my badass era. As we age, we step into our power. Our focus on what's truly important narrows, and we gain more time and clarity."