Mariska Hargitay reveals her one complaint with famous co-stars on Law & Order: 'It happens all the time!'

Mariska Hargitay continues her reign as the queen of primetime TV, continuing to inhabit the role of Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU, which returns for a 26th season.

The character is the longest running in television history, and over the years, the 60-year-old actress has played host to some of the biggest stars of the screen and beyond as guest performers.

However, during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she explained her one gripe with having so many famous faces on, one that has surprisingly remained consistent.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Mariska Hargitay talks 25 years of Law & Order: SVU

Seth mentioned that Method Man was also on the show that night, and asked Mariska to recall some of the memories she had working with him when he was a guest on Law & Order, calling him "so sweet" and "a lovely human being."

She then proceeded to mention that while it often felt like "acting class" for her to work with so many greats, "all the famous people, you know what they want? To be a dead body."

Even Seth admitted that he met the writers of the show during the 2007-08 WGA strike and asked whether they could cast him as a dead body, and despite his agent telling him there was a part for him, he said: "I don't want lines, I just wanna be a dead person in the park."

© Getty Images Mariska has been a fixture of primetime TV with "Law & Order" for over two decades

Mariska then recalled a similar incident involving another major A-lister, someone she refused to name but simply dubbed "a big supermodel, the supermodel, one of the greats."

"I found out that she loved my show, so I said, 'Oh my gosh,' I went to the writers and [asked], 'Can she be on the show?'" she remembered.

TRENDING: Inside Peter Hermann's life-changing bond with Blue Bloods co-star Vanessa Ray

"And she said she wanted to be a dead body, but I said, 'No, no, we have this great part for you.' I call her back, I say, 'Listen, I got it. We're gonna get you on the show.'"

© Getty Images She joked about famous actors wanting to come on the show and only play dead bodies

"She says, 'Oh no! Oh no, no, no, no, no! I want to be a dead body,'" Mariska continued, incredulously adding: "It happens all the time! Why don't these famous people want lines?"

MORE: Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay reveals how show has impacted her family life with husband and kids

Seth offered her another solution: "I would've also been somebody who found a dead body," proceeding to then act out how he would stumble upon the body as a jogger, and Mariska offered to put him in touch with showrunner Dick Wolf for the gig.

© NBC "It happens all the time! Why don't these famous people want lines?"

During a recent conversation with Selena Gomez for Interview Magazine, Mariska reflected on how insane it was to think that Olivia Benson and the show had been around for over a quarter of a century now.

MORE: Mariska Hargitay is radiant in wedding photo as she marks milestone 20th anniversary with Peter Hermann

"It totally feels crazy," she shared. "I'm in denial about it. During, I call it the school year, there's so much to do and so many problems to fix and so many scenes to shape."

© Getty Images The series' 26th season finally premieres this fall

"And when there's so much to do, you just do it. There's not a lot of time in terms of sitting around thinking about it. I feel a little bit like I woke up one day and it was 25 years later."