TV fans can't get enough of chilling new true crime drama series

Paramount+'s new true crime thriller, Happy Face, arrived on our screens this week – and viewers have wasted no time binge-watching the first two episodes and are eagerly waiting for the next instalment.

Based on a true story, the eight-parter stars Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa G. Moore, who discovered that her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson (played by Dennis Quaid), was a serial murderer known as the Happy Face Killer and murdered at least eight women in the US in the 1990s.

WATCH: Will you be tuning into Happy Face?

The drama is inspired by Melissa's podcast, Happy Face, and her autobiography, Shattered Silence, and tells a fictionalised version of Melissa's story. It follows Melissa in her adult years as her father forces his way back into her life after decades of no contact.

It's safe to say the first two episodes have viewers hooked. One person wrote on social media: "@paramountplus new show Happy Face is so good! #happyface #happyfacekiller," while another added: "I just finished #HappyFace I hate that there were only two episodes but it was so so good."

© Victoria Will/Paramount+ Viewers praised the new series

A third fan penned: "I hate that there are only two episodes out so far because this is so good. #HappyFace," while another described the show as "suspenseful".

Others praised the performances of the two leads, with one person writing: "Dennis Quaid's acting in #HappyFace is bone chilling good," while another added: "Dennis Quaid is superbly creepy and Annaleigh Ashford is fantastic. Hope the rest of the series is as good."

© Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+ Dennis Quaid plays Keith Jesperson in Happy Face

The series follows Melissa, who in her younger years discovered that her dad was the infamous serial killer known as Happy Face.

"As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison," reads the synopsis.

"After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter's life," it continues.

© Katie Yu/Paramount+ Annaleigh Ashford stars as Melissa Reed

"In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims’ families and must face a reckoning of her own identity."

Episodes one and two of Happy Face are available to stream on Paramount+. The remaining episodes will air weekly.