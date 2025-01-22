Viewers are cancelling plans to binge-watch 'incredible' new thriller with Happy Valley star

TV fans are loving Paramount +'s new thriller series, The Crow Girl, with many binge-watching all six episodes in one sitting.

Katherine Kelly (The Long Shadow, Happy Valley) and Eve Myles (Broadchurch, Hijack) star in the show, which is based on Erik Axl Sund's internationally best-selling novel. When the bodies of unidentified young men start showing up around the city, detective Jeanette Kilburn (Myles) enlists the help of the prime suspect's psychotherapist Dr Sophia Craven (Kelly) as she and her partner DI Lou Stanley (Dougray Scott) hunt for the killer.

WATCH: Katherine Kelly and Eve Myles star in The Crow Girl

Taking to social media, viewers heaped praise on the compelling series, with one person hailing it as "one of the best British shows" in recent memory.

Others cancelled their plans to binge-watch the series, with one fan penning: "Many plans/household chores cancelled today because now I have to binge watch #Thecrowgirl it’s fantastic," while another added: "Worth signing up to it for, can't remember the last time I binge watched a series like #TheCrowGirl Now I just have one episode left!"

© Photographer: Joss Barratt Katherine Kelly stars as Sophia Craven

A third viewer remarked: "Wow, just finished binge-watching #TheCrowGirl with my wife and it had us hooked from the very start!"

Other fans demanded a second season, writing: "Wow. What a series. Please, I need another season," while another added: "We just binge-watched the whole series of #thecrowgirl, one question, series 2 is when???"

© Buccaneer/Paramount+/Joss Barratt Eve Myles leads the cast as DCI Jeanette Kilburn

For those yet to tune into the show, it follows DCI Jeanette Kilburn (Eve Myles) and her partner DI Lou Stanley (Dougray Scott) on the hunt for a killer after bodies of unidentified young men show up around Bristol, beaten and full of the anaesthetic lidocaine.

The synopsis continues: "We see Jeanette and her team piece together the connections between the killings as she enlists the help of prime suspect Carl Lowry's psychotherapist, Dr Sophia Craven (Katherine Kelly), who offers a fresh but troubling perspective on the case. With the killer inching ever closer to home, Jeanette and the team are in a race against time to untangle the web of secrets to solve this mystery."

© Photographer: Joss Barratt Fans are loving the new thriller

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Katherine said that signing up for the show was "one of the most fabulous decisions" she's made.

On why she decided to get involved with the project, Katherine explained: "I was sent the first three episodes and my agent said: 'They really want you to play Sophia.' I thought: 'Oh, a psychiatrist; I haven't played one of those.'

"I read the first episode and rang my agent straight back and said: 'Who's playing Jeanette?' because I felt as though this show rested on her shoulders and it could only be as good as the actress playing her," continued the 45-year-old.

© Buccaneer/Paramount+/Joss Barratt Katherine said signing up for the show was "one of the most fabulous decisions" she's made

"When he said: 'Eve Myles,' I accepted it before I read the rest. I stand by it as one of the most fabulous decisions I've made, because the show is brilliant," she added.

The Crow Girl is available to watch on Paramount+.