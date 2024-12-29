The Road Trip viewers give verdict on new rom-com with Harry Potter and Bridgerton stars

Paramount +'s new rom-com The Road Trip landed on our screens over the festive period – and viewers have given their verdict on the series.

Based on Beth O'Leary's popular romance novel of the same name, the six-parter follows exes Addie (Emma Appleton) and Dylan (Laurie Davidson) who are forced to travel in a campervan from Bristol to Spain together to attend the wedding of a mutual friend.

Taking to social media, viewers heaped praise on the series, which also stars Isabella Laughland (Harry Potter) as Addie's sister Deb, David Jonsson (Rye Lane) as Dylan's friend Marcus, Angus Imrie (Fleabag) as Rodney, and Hannah (Bridgerton) as Grace.

One person penned: "Such a great series. Loved it." while another added: "Second chance and close proximity trope delivered. Enjoyed Addie and Dylan."

A third fan binge-watched all six episodes in one sitting, writing: "I usually hate the miscommunication trope, but #theroadtrip did it SO WELL! I just binged the whole show in one go," while another encouraged others to tune in: "Go watch #TheRoadTrip for a good end of year/start of a new one."

For those yet to tune into the series, here's the official synopsis: "When Addie sets off from Bristol on an epic road trip to a wedding in Spain with her sister Deb, she's barely out of the city when her knackered VW campervan is rear-ended by a speeding Porsche containing her ex, Dylan, and his obnoxious best friend Marcus. Addie and Dylan haven't spoken since their messy breakup but – headed to the same wedding and with best man Dylan's ride totalled – Addie agrees to put their differences aside and travel together."

It continues: "A thousand miles is a long time to be stuck in a campervan with so much buried history though, especially when you're on your way back to the exact place you first fell in love. The mystery of Addie and Dylan's breakup looms large. What really did happen? Why have they had no contact? Who, if anyone, was to blame? It’s going to be a bumpy ride…"

Unlike the book, which is set in the UK, Addie and Dylan's road trip takes place in Spain, as they attempt to make it to a wedding held at the villa where they first met.

Speaking about the change in location, author Beth told Paramount+ that while she misses the original setting, the European backdrop adds a layer to the story.

"I'm going to give you a totally honest answer to this – I slightly miss the UK setting for the road trip itself!" she said. "I just loved the absolute lack of glamour to a British road trip versus the iconic ones we usually see on screen. Like, the M3 is so comically dull. But I have to say the team have done an amazing job of keeping that vibe with a different and more visually exciting setting. And actually, I love the symmetry of their journey taking them back to the exact villa where it all began. I think that’s so smart, and really adds a layer to the story."

The Road Trip is available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK. A US release date has not yet been confirmed.