Gilmore Girls star reveals shocking Netflix paycheck: 'I'm in trouble'

Gilmore Girls has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity after arriving on Netflix in 2016 – but the stars of the show haven't been rewarded for its newfound fame.

The popular WB series ran from 2000 to 2007 and after arriving on the streaming platform, OG fans were treated to a four-episode special, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Despite amassing a dedicated fanbase over the years, and consistently landing in Netflix's top 10, Lauren Graham, who starred as Lorelai Gilmore, shared a shocking revelation about her finances.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Lauren confessed that despite the show's success, she hasn't earned a penny in residuals since it hit Netflix.

Residuals are payments to the creative teams – including actors, writers, and directors – whose work is re-used due to syndication or streaming deals.

When Jimmy asked Lauren how much she makes in residuals, she shared: "There really are no residuals on Netflix. Sorry! But I've been paid in love."

© Getty Images Lauren gets no residuals for Gilmore Girls from Netflix

The talk show host appeared stunned by Lauren's revelation and brought the topic up again when they discussed her new series, The Z-Suite, which streams exclusively on Tubi.

"I see, so it could have been just like Netflix, except for they pay you," he said. "I still can't believe you don't get any residuals."

© Rex Lauren starred as Lorelai Gilmore alongside Alexis Bledel

Lauren appeared to regret her admission and replied: "Let's not talk about it anymore! I'm in trouble."

Unable to help himself, Jimmy shot back: "What's the worst that happens? You get a check?"

© Getty Images Gilmore Girls ran on The WB from 2000 to 2007

Despite her lack of financial reward, Lauren is thrilled that Gilmore Girls has reached a new audience.

"We have definitely reached more people than we were reaching on The WB," she said. "Now it's trickled into younger people, older people, men whose kids or wives probably have forced them to watch it."

She added: "I get stopped a lot. It surprises me every time though. I don't know why."

© Rex Gilmore Girls gained a new fanbase when it arrived on Netflix in 2016

Speaking about the fame the show has brought her, Lauren said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.

"It can be strange at times," she explained. "On one hand, people are starting to say, like, 'You raised me,' and I'm like, 'I hope there were other adults involved.'

"And then, on the other hand, people are like, 'I just have the show on in the background. It puts my dog to sleep. We're not even listening anymore. It's just on, like background music.'"

© Getty Images Gilmore Girls is more popular than ever

Even if she's not benefitting financially from Gilmore Girls' resurgence, she will never regret her part in the show.

"It's the best part I ever had," she added. "I love doing it, and I think it was really wonderful. It’s just that thing where it was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer – and it just means so much to me."