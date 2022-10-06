Gilmore Girls then vs now: See how the cast has changed over the years It's been 22 years since the show first aired

If you're in need of something to watch now the nights are drawing in and the leaves are falling off the trees, look no further than the heartwarming drama series Gilmore Girls, which is available to watch in its entirety on Netflix.

The series first premiered in on 5 October 2000, meaning it's been 22 years since viewers were first introduced to single mom Lorelai and her brainbox teenage daughter Rory. Take a look through our gallery to see how the actors behind the roles - as well as many of our other favourite Stars Hollow residents - have changed over the years...

Lauren Graham - Lorelai Gilmore

Lauren Graham played the fast-talking, coffee-guzzling Lorelai Gilmore throughout the show's run. Since the show finished, Lauren has continued to act in both comedies and dramas, appearing in Parenthood - where she met her ex-husband Peter Krause - and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Alexis Bledel - Rory Gilmore

Alexis Bledel was just 19 when she took on the role of Rory, Lorelai's young daughter. Now, 41, Alexis can still be seen on screens and has become known in recent years for playing Ofglen in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. She has also appeared in the likes of ER, Us & Them, and Mad Men, where she met her husband Vincent Kartheiser. They welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2015. Earlier this year, it was announced that the two were seperating.

Scott Patterson - Luke Danes

We can't think of flannels and backwards baseball caps without thinking of the grumpy but lovable Luke Danes, portrayed by Scott Patterson. Following his success on the show, Scott has had success in films such as the Saw franchise, 90210 and Aliens in America. Away from his acting roles, Scott has one son, Nicholas, with his wife, Kristine, who he married in 2001. More recently, he has become known for hosting I Am All In, a podcast where he rewatches and discusses the show.

Melissa McCarthy - Sookie St. James

It's sometimes strange to think that Melissa McCarthy got her start in Gilmore Girls! The actress played Sookie St. James, the upbeat and klutzy best friend of Lorelai Gilmore. Her career really took off after the original series came to an end in 2007 and these days she's better known for her comedy roles in titles such as Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters and Tammy. Viewers will have seen her most recently alongside Nicole Kidman in Nine Perfect Strangers. Melissa has been married to fellow comedy actor Ben Falcone since 2005 and the couple have two daughters, Vivian, born in 2007 and Georgette, born in 2010.

Jared Padelecki - Dean Forester

Who could forget Rory's first boyfriend? Jared Padelecki was perfectly cast as the handsome and tall Dean. After his time on the show came to an end, Jared was immediately cast as Sam Winchester in Supernatural. The series came to an end after 15 seasons last year, and Jared once again found another major role in the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, Walker.

Keiko Agena - Lane Kim

We loved Rory's music-loving best friend Lane Kim, played by Keiko Agena - but can you believe she was actually 27 when the series started? Now 48, Keiko continues to act, and her recent TV credits include 13 Reasons Why, Dirty John and Prodigal Son.

Milo Ventimiglia - Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia played Rory's bad-boy boyfriend Jess Mariano between seasons two and three. After his time on the show came to an end, he was cast in the lead role of Peter Petrelli in the superhero series Heroes. These days, however, he is better known for playing one of television's most beloved dads in This is Us. As for his personal life, the 43-year-old actor has dated several of his co-stars over the years, including Gilmore Girls very own Alexis and Hayden Panettiere. His last known relationship was with Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero, although he is believed to be single now.

Edward Herrmann - Richard Gilmore

Edward Herrman played Richard Gilmore, the patriarch of the Gilmore family, in the original series. He sadly passed away in 2014, aged 71 and left behind three children, daughters Ryen and Emma and one son.

Kelly Bishop - Emily Gilmore

Playing Lorelai's mother, Emily Gilmore is actress Kelly Bishop. Despite now being 77, Kelly continues to act; her most recent role was in the Netflix fashion series Halston. She is set to appear in the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, along with fellow Gilmore Girls alum Milo Ventimiglia.

Matt Czurchy - Logan Huntzberger

Matt Czurchy played Rory's college beau Logan Huntzberger. Like Rory's other romantic interests, Matt has continued to be a familiar face to TV viewers. He had a main role in The Good Wife, which ran between 2009 and 2016 and since 2018, he has starred as Conrad Hawkins on the Fox medical drama series The Resident.

Yanic Truesdale - Michel Gerard

Yanic Truesdale played the crotchety Independence Inn concierge Michel Gerard across all seven seasons of the drama. In 2011, he moved away from acting and returned to his home of Montreal to open a spin studio. However, in recent years he has made a comeback to acting, appearing in French comedy Les Mecs.

