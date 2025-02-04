Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham ‘can’t live without’ this magic skin balm by French pharmacy brand

If you’re a regular reader of my HELLO! articles, you know I love to hunt for the beauty products celebrities use to give them a glow, especially when they have beautiful skin. If it works for them, it’s worth a shot, right? Well, Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham is on my radar since she’s back in the spotlight with her now comedy show The Z-Suite due to hit screens this month. Let me tell you what I uncovered.

Lauren, who is 57 but looks much younger, says she’s “obsessed” with Homeoplasmine Magic Cream. In fact, she says she says it’s one of the things she “can’t live without” in an interview with The Strategist.

“This is one of those things that, if you’re travelling, is very light,” she said. “You can use it as a face mask, as a lip balm, for flyaways.”

© Getty Images Lauren always looks radiant and flawless at red carpet appearances, including this NYC photocall last year

Wow, it sounds like one of those all-purpose wonder creams, along the lines of Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream. But I’m not familiar with it, so I decided to take a deep dive into exactly what the score is with the beauty product, and break down what verified shoppers are saying about it.

Homeoplasmine Magic Cream - what’s the score?

Homeoplasmine Magic Cream is a soothing balm created by the French pharmaceutical brand Boiron. It was originally designed to treat minor skin irritations, but it’s become a popular beauty product due to its ability to hydrate, calm, and protect the skin. In fact, it’s recommended for a wide variety of skin issues and you can use it on everything from chapped lips and dry irritated skin to burns, cuts and rashes.

Some beauty fans even use it as a beauty primer as it gives a smooth base for makeup. It’s gentle and none irritating, so it’s safe to use on delicate areas, including around the eyes.

The simple but effective formula includes petroleum kelly, which provides a protective barrier on on the skin, locking in moisture and preventing further irritation. It also has lanolin, a natural moisturiser derived from sheep wool and plant extracts for their soothing and anti-inflammatory properties.

What are verified shoppers saying about Homeoplasmine Magic Cream?

I was impressed by the cream’s rating at Amazon, where shoppers have given it a very impressive 75% five-star rating based on 384 reviews. I shop Amazon for a living for HELLO! And I’m typically looking for a five-star rating of over 60% to indicate a product worth recommending. This surpasses that figure by far. It’s currently trending, with over 600 bought in the past month - another extremely positive sign.

Reviews dub the cream “better than Vaseline” and several say that there’s “nothing better” if you’re looking for a one-stop solution to skin problems and dryness.

Says one happy shopper: “I use this cream on my lips every night before bed and it keeps my lips nice and moist throughout the night. I also found that I can use this on my skin folds when I am doing my workout so I don’t get rash where my skin rubs together it’s a nice thick, emollient cream.”

I found this analysis, from a nurse, to be really enlightening: “Nurse Talk: why it works. Homeoplasmine has a base of Vaseline which is an occlusive (holds moisture in). The marigold, pokeweed skin, Bryony, and Benzoin all aid in healing and have anti-inflammatory properties. But the secret is Boric Acid. This will help exfoliate dead skin cells while also protecting against some infections. These ingredients together provide healing AND moisture. What a combo!

“Homeoplasmine does not have a taste or a smell. I don’t need my lip balm to taste like gummy bears, I need it to WORK.

“I have a refillable lip balm tube that I put it in now. I offer some to my patients that have dry, cracked skin. Amazing stuff!

The main complaint about the cream seems to be its price: “Expensive, but worth it,” notes one shopper. Other shoppers found the texture to be too thick to use as a moisturiser, so keep that in mind before you add to basket. The texture is definitely similar to Vaseline or Elizabeth Arden.