Tom Hardy's 10 best performances, from Dunkirk to Bronson

Tom Hardy has become one of Britain's most celebrated and versatile actors, famed for his intense performances and distinctive accents. From war epics to psychological dramas, his roles have consistently thrilled audiences and critics alike.

Here we round up his ten best performances, from Dunkirk to Bronson.

© Warner Bros. Pictures Dunkirk (2017) In Christopher Nolan’s wartime epic Dunkirk, Tom delivered a powerful performance despite barely speaking a line (a common theme in Tom Hardy's oeuvre).



He played pilot Farrier, whose courage and determination were conveyed almost entirely through his eyes. Fans on social media have praised his subtlety, with one viewer on X saying: "Hardy tells an entire story with just his eyes."

© Vertigo Films Bronson (2008) Tom gained huge acclaim for his portrayal of notorious British prisoner Charles Bronson in Bronson. The film is brutal yet mesmerising, with Tom's emotionally raw performance gripping viewers. Critics described it as "feral and frightening", showcasing Tom’s extraordinary dedication.

© 20th Century Fox The Revenant (2015) Earning Tom an Oscar nomination, The Revenant sees him star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as ruthless trapper John Fitzgerald.



His chilling, unpredictable performance was hailed as one of his finest, with viewers stunned by his authentic, gritty portrayal of survival at all costs.

Legend (2015) Playing notorious gangster twins Ronnie and Reggie Kray, Tom delivered a double performance in Legend. He brilliantly captured the contrasting personalities of the brothers, from Ronnie’s erratic violence to Reggie’s charming ruthlessness. Fans praised him for "perfectly nailing two distinct characters in one film".

Warrior (2011) In this emotional sports drama, Tom portrayed troubled MMA fighter Tommy Conlon. His powerful physicality and intense emotional performance elevated the film into one of the best sports movies of recent years. Fans on X and other social media platforms have called his performance in the movie "heartbreaking and inspiring", praising Tom for delivering "real grit".



Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) Taking over Mel Gibson’s iconic role, Tom starred as Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: Fury Road. His largely silent, physical performance captivated audiences, making Max his own in this thrilling, chaotic blockbuster.



One fan called his portrayal "pure action brilliance".

Locke (2013) In Locke, Tom carried the entire film alone, portraying construction manager Ivan Locke in a gripping, real-time drive filled with tension. Critics praised Tom's skill at delivering a complex, emotional narrative through just his facial expressions and voice.

Inception (2010) As Eames in Christopher Nolan's Inception, Tom showcased his charm and wit alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. He stole many scenes as the dream-forging expert, proving he could hold his own in a Hollywood blockbuster. Fans loved his suave portrayal, calling it "slick and captivating".

© Warner Bros. Pictures The Dark Knight Rises (2012) Tom’s take on villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises remains iconic. His unique, menacing accent and imposing physical presence made the character unforgettable. Despite the pressure following Heath Ledger's Joker, Tom created a compelling, complex villain that fans still discuss today.



© StudioCanal Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) In Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Tom shone among an all-star British cast as spy Ricki Tarr. His sensitive, nuanced performance stood out for its understated brilliance, proving his versatility in quieter roles. Fans praised his ability to hold the screen without dominating, calling it "subtle yet unforgettable".

Tom Hardy continues to thrill audiences, proving repeatedly why he's regarded as one of Britain's finest actors.

