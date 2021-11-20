Peaky Blinders share first look at season six and tease early 2022 release date - details Are you a fan of the gangster drama?

The release date for the highly-anticipated sixth season of Peaky Blinders has been revealed - and fans will be overjoyed to hear that they don't have much longer to wait!

MORE: The one thing Cillian Murphy doesn't like about Peaky Blinders

The official Peaky Blinders Twitter account shared the exciting news alongside a short clip that showed Cillian Murphy back in his signature Tommy Shelby overcoat and cap walking down a cobbled street with a large bag in his hand. "#PeakyBlinders series 6. Early 2022, on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer," the caption read. Check it out below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peaky Blinders share first look at season six

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, director Anthony Byrne shared the trailer to his own feed and teased that the new episodes will arrive "sooner than you think," suggesting the airdate could be in the first few months of 2022.

MORE: Peaky Blinders series six: everything we know so far

MORE: Line of Duty star Stephen Graham's role in Peaky Blinders confirmed

The sixth and final season of the crime drama, which is loosely based on a notorious Birmingham gang that really did exist back in the 1890s, wrapped filming back in June after multiple delays due to COVID-19. More than once, a crew member tested positive for the virus, causing production to temporarily shut down.

Helen McCrory, who plays Polly, sadly passed away earlier this year

Season six will be followed by a feature-length film that will wrap up the story and see many of the cast, including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Joe Cole, Sophie Rundle, return. It's not yet known how the late Helen McCrory, who tragically passed away in April 2021 following a battle with cancer, will be written out of the show.

MORE: Peaky Blinders creator reveals huge news about the show ending - get details

Discussing the upcoming movie with Variety, creator Steven Knight - who also penned Princess Diana biopic Spencer - said the film will mark "the end of the road for [the series] as we know it."

The series launched back in 2013 on BBC Two and has since won multiple awards, including a BAFTA. The show has amassed a legion of fans over the past eight years, who no doubt are counting down the days until season six hits screens.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox