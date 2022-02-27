Peaky Blinders: all the new and returning stars appearing in season six The gangster drama makes its triumphant return to screens this weekend

Peaky Blinders returns to screens for its hotly-anticipated sixth and final series this weekend, and we couldn't be more excited.

The new series will see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Brummie gangster Tommy Shelby for one last time alongside an incredibly talented cast who help bring to life 1930s Birmingham. Ahead of the new season, get to know all the stars both returning to and joining the cast of the series below...

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Cillian Murphy leads the cast - and the Brumme based gang - as Tommy Shelby, a Labour MP for Birmingham. The last time viewers saw Tommy, he was holding a gun to his head, intent on killing himself after losing Grace. Cillian has many TV and film credits to his name, including A Quiet Place Part II, Dunkirk, Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy.

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Playing Tommy's brother Arthur is Paul Anderson. Season six will most likely see Arthur help Tommy in his bid to beat fascist Sir Oswald Mosley and attempt to patch things up with his wife Linda following their fallout in the last batch of episodes. While Peaky Blinders is Paul's most prominent role, he has also appeared in the likes of The Revenant and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne

Sophie Rundle plays Tommy and Arthur's sister Ada. Although she initially steered clear of her brothers' illegal activities, she began working with them - and keeping them in check - early on in the series. Sophie has previously starred in the likes of Gentleman Jack, Bodyguard and Happy Valley.

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

Michael Gray is portrayed by Finn Cole, the real-life brother of Joe Cole who played John Shelby on the series. He is Polly's son and once greatly admired his cousin Tommy, but has now decided to take him on and is plotting to replace him as the head honcho of the Shelby empire.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray

Starring as Michael's wife is Golden Globe award-winner Anya Taylor-Joy. She is the one who encouraged him to try and usurp Tommy's control as head of the family. Season six will see her most likely give birth to her and Michael's baby after her revelation last season that she had fallen pregnant.

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons

Making a comeback this season is Hollywood A-lister Tom Hardy, who plays one of Tommy's enemies, Alfie Solomons. The pair have had many run-ins in the past, including a shootout at the end of season four, which left Alfie with a wound to the face, and it's expected that their encounters in season six are going to be just as explosive.

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby

Starring as Tommy's wife Lizzie is Natasha O'Keeffe, who is also known for her roles in Temple and Misfits. She has remained loyal to Tommy despite his erratic ways but it's not known if the two will make it through season six still a couple.

Sam Claflin as Sir Oswald Mosley

Playing real-life historical figure Oswald Mosley is The Hunger Games and Me Before You star Sam Claflin. As viewers have seen, Oswald is steadily rising to prominence as a right-wing figurehead and has already managed to dodge Tommy's efforts to destroy his movement.

Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby

Playing Arthur's wife Linda is Kate Phillips, who is also known for her roles in Miss Scarlet and the Duke, The English Game and the first Downton Abbey movie. When viewers last saw her, she wasn't in a good condition, having been shot by Polly after pulling a gun on her estranged husband.

Amber Anderson as Diana Mitford

Amber Anderson has joined the cast as another character taken from the history books: Diana Mitford. One of the famous Mitford sisters, she was married to Oswald Mosley in the presence of Adolf Hitler at the home of Joseph Goebbels. Her portrayer Amber Anderson's acting credits include Emma (alongside Peaky Blinders co-star Anay Taylor-Joy), The Souvenir: Part II and Maigret.

Stephen Graham

The name of Line of Duty star Stephen Graham's character has not been released just yet so we don't know much about him or how he fits into the story. However, as we can tell by the season six trailer, he is playing a Scouser who is a wanted man in Liverpool. As well as Line of Duty, viewers might also recognise the actor for his roles in Time, The Irishman and Boiling Point - which has landed him a Best Actor BAFTA nomination.

James Frecheville as Jack Nelson

James Frecheville is set to play a new character named Jack Nelson. Like the rest of the stars joining the series, there's a lot of mystery surrounding his role. Before being cast in the series, he had a connection to the series through the fact that co-star Finn Cole has taken on the role of Joshua Cody in the drama series Animal Kingdom - which is based on a 2010 movie in which James played the same role. His other credits include The Pursuit of Love and The Stanford Prison Experiment.

Conrad Khan

Another new face joining the show's sixth and final season is Conrad Khan. The young actor is on the rise, having received an EE Rising Star Award nomination following his roles in Country Lines and Baptiste. Again, not much information about his character has been shared so viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night to see how he fits into season six.

