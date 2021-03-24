Tom Hardy to star in upcoming Netflix crime movie and it sounds amazing The actor will appear alongside Forest Whitaker

Tom Hardy fans can rejoice as the actor is set to star in an upcoming Netflix crime film. The Inception star will appear in the movie, titled Havoc, which is being created by Gangs of London writer, Gareth Evans – so it's bound to be good!

What's more, the film will be the first in a series of titles from the screenwriter as part of a new deal with the streaming giant.

Starring alongside Tom will be Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker, best-known for his parts in Rogue One, The Last King of Scotland and Empire.

Havoc starts just after a drug deal gone wrong, before going on to focus on a lead detective (who Tom is tipped to portray) tasked with rescuing a politician's son.

However, upon his mission, the detective begins to uncover a whole new level of corruption, crime and conspiracy throughout the city that he's forced to confront. There's not yet word on when the film is due for production or release, but watch this space…

Tom is perhaps best known for his roles in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, Inception and Legend. Meanwhile, away from film, the actor is also beloved for his role in popular period drama, Peaky Blinders, and many are hoping he could return to the small screen for the sixth and final season of the BBC show.

His character, Alfie Solomons, was the rival of Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby, and first appeared in series two. After he made an appearance in series five – much to the surprise of viewers who presumed him dead – fans are desperate to know if Alfie will come back.

Although it's not yet confirmed, many online have their theories about what might happen. One fan wrote on Reddit: "I doubt Alfie will return in a large capacity in season six but he will have a presence that will be felt."

