The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher reveals 'difficult decision' as he discusses retirement plans

Steve Fletcher has been a beloved figure on The Repair Shop ever since the programme debuted on BBC One in 2017. The horologist has become known for his skilful restoration work and friendly presence in the iconic workshop.

In a recent interview, Steve opened up about his complicated feelings regarding retirement. Despite his passion for repairing clocks and watches, he admitted it's difficult to find enough time for all his interests.

WATCH: Steve Fletcher’s Oxfordshire garden is a green oasis

Steve reveals why retiring feels impossible

© BBC Steve Fletcher discusses retirement plans

Steve has been fixing clocks since childhood, following in the footsteps of his family who have been involved in horology for generations. Before joining the show, he worked as a firefighter, but eventually returned to his true calling of clock restoration.

Speaking on The Repair Shop's official Instagram account, Steve revealed the dilemma he faces with retirement. He explained: "I never envisage a time where I'll retire. I guess I'll always be in this predicament of not having enough time to do all of the things that I want to do."

He continued: "There's a real rule of thumb here that next year, you will always have less time. Because everyone says, 'I'll have more time next year,' and it never comes about, not for me anyway."

The hobbies Steve wishes he had time for

© Instagram Steve Fletcher is his garden

While Steve is best known for his intricate restorations, fans might be surprised by his other interests. He admitted a love for gardening and art, explaining these hobbies often fall by the wayside due to his busy schedule.

Steve confessed: "I keep saying I'll do more when I get more time, but I never have any more time. I wish there was another one of me or another two of me so I could be doing everything I really want to do."

He added: "But, I guess that's what keeps you going, that's what motivates you, that's what keeps you alive, enjoying that sort of thing."

Steve's memorable moments on The Repair Shop

© BBC Fans were so pleased with the final results on The Repair Shop

One standout moment came earlier this year, when Steve appeared on BBC's Morning Live to discuss a challenging restoration project involving an ancient, corroded shop till. Steve admitted this project pushed him to the limit.

He recalled: "This was an absolute joy to do. It was a lovely thing, really rusty. I had real problems—I almost had to break into it! I tried every key that I've got, and none of them fitted."

The future of The Repair Shop

© BBC The Repair Shop's Steve fixed an alarm clock

Despite retirement being on Steve's mind, fans don't need to worry about him leaving the workshop anytime soon. The Repair Shop, which is now in its eighth year, continues to invite viewers to share meaningful items for special restoration episodes.

Recently, Steve appealed directly to the public for artefacts related to the Second World War for an upcoming VE Day special. He said: "Anyone that's got anything that's to do with the Second World War, they think has got a great story behind it, it would be great."

The Repair Shop is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.