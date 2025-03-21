The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher reveals reunion with Jay Blades after host dropped from show

The Repair Shop's horologist Steve Fletcher posted a selfie from his "catch-up" with former host Jay Blades on social media.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the clockwork expert shared a photo of the smiling pair alongside the caption: "In a break from our 'Secrets From the Barn' Tour, I popped in to see Jay the other day for a cup of tea and a lovely chat (not that the tea wasn't lovely).

"It was great to catch up. Hope to see him again soon."

© @stevefletcher.clocks / Instagram Steve Fletcher shared a snap from his catch-up with Jay Blades

The pair's reunion comes after Jay was reportedly axed from the BBC series after being charged with controlling and coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife Lisa Zbozen in September. Jay has denied the allegations.

© Getty Jay Blades was charged with coercive behaviour last year

In September, it was revealed that the BBC was urgently pulling episodes of the show featuring Jay, who has hosted the programme since it first began in 2017.

Filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in West Sussex, the heartwarming series follows members of the public as they bring in treasured items and family heirlooms to be fixed by a team of experts and craftspeople in the workshop.

WATCH: Meet the cast of The Repair Shop

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Lisa announced the couple's split in May

In May, filming on the new series of the show began without Jay as he told his social media followers he was taking a break following the alleged murder of his uncle. Around this time, Jay was also making headlines over his split from Lisa, who announced the pair's relationship was over via an Instagram post. The former couple wed in Barbados in 2022.

Jay appeared to have returned to work in September, sharing a snap from his last day of filming for the season. "The last day of filming ( for the season) at the repair shop (yesterday) feels like the closing of a well-loved book, each chapter filled with quiet moments of care and craftsmanship," he wrote, before later adding: "See you all Next Year, When we Start again."

© Guy Levy, BBC Jay hosted The Repair Shop since its inception in 2017

In October, Jay, who was honoured with an MBE in 2021 for services to craft, pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife at Worcester Crown Court, one month after being charged.

The charges claim the TV star's behaviour had a "serious effect" on his partner, "namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her".

© Ricochet Ltd, BBC The BBC pulled episodes featuring Jay last year

Jay is due to face trial in May.

The Repair Shop airs on Wednesdays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.