The Repair Shop star details difficult challenges as they reveal 'tough' admission

The Repair Shop star Dominic Chinea has opened up about the pressures of appearing on the hit BBC series, revealing it can be "all-consuming".

Dominic, who has been a regular on the show since its launch in 2017, admitted the intense process of restoring treasured items takes a toll on him mentally, as well as physically.

The mental pressures of restoration

Dominic explained to fans that the emotional responsibility of handling precious heirlooms is just as demanding as the physical restoration work.

Sharing his experience, he said: "Mentally, it does take over. I spend an awful lot of time thinking, working up a plan and researching."

The expert, who joined the show initially as a set designer, described how difficult it can be to hand over the items once they’re restored.

He admitted: "When the day comes when we have to say goodbye, it's tough. I want to keep them all in my own workshop hanging on the wall!"

How Dominic ended up in front of the camera

Dominic, who originally had a behind-the-scenes role, revealed how he ended up becoming one of the show’s most popular restoration experts.

He explained to the BBC: "Most people don't know that I actually made The Repair Shop sign. Initially, I joined as a set designer."

Dominic continued: "Someone realised I was quite handy, and they asked me to step in front of the camera. That’s how it all started."

Fans praise Dominic’s honesty

Fans were quick to share their appreciation for Dominic’s honesty about the realities of the show on social media.

One viewer posted: "Dominic always brings so much heart to the show. It must be hard to carry the emotional weight of these items."

Another agreed, writing: "We never think about the stress the experts feel. Dominic is amazing at his craft and clearly takes it seriously."

Dominic’s unexpected rise to fame

Dominic, who is known for his skill in metalwork and restoration, has won viewers over since becoming an on-screen regular.

Dominic, who is known for his skill in metalwork and restoration, has won viewers over since becoming an on-screen regular.

Despite initially joining the production as part of the crew, Dominic quickly became a viewer favourite thanks to his personable manner and meticulous work.

Fans react warmly on social media

Fans frequently comment online about Dominic’s work and the touching moments on the programme.

One fan wrote: "Dominic is the heart and soul of The Repair Shop. Love watching him transform people's treasures."

Another added: "It’s always emotional watching Dominic work. His care and respect for each piece is so evident."

Dominic admits wanting to keep restored items

Despite the emotional challenges, Dominic admitted he often finds it tough to hand the items back to their owners.

Speaking candidly, he joked: "I want them all in my own workshop hanging on the wall!"

Although he loves restoring items for their owners, Dominic confessed he sometimes becomes attached and finds it difficult to let go.

Since first airing, The Repair Shop has become a firm favourite with viewers thanks to its warm-hearted approach to restoration.

Fans can expect to see more of Dominic’s thoughtful restorations as the show continues to air, with new episodes regularly added on BBC One.

The Repair Shop is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.