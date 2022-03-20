The Repair Shop's Will Kirk announces exciting baby news - fans overjoyed

Congratulations are in order for The Repair Shop's Will Kirk, who is expecting his first child with his wife, Polly Snowdon.

MORE: All there is to know about Will Kirk's new show away from The Repair Shop

The woodwork expert announced the news via Instagram on Sunday morning, posting a photo of himself holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive repair

Will added the caption: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

Fans were overjoyed with the delightful news and flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations.

MORE: The Repair Shop to welcome major stars for very special reason

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk's surprising home with new wife revealed

One person wrote: "Congratulations Will! You’re going to be the best dad!" while another added: "Wow!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS to you both. What absolutely wonderful news."

Will announced the news on Sunday

A third fan wrote: "Oh my gosh. Such lovely news for you both and your family. Congratulations," while another shared their prediction on the baby's sex, commenting: "Congratulations to you all! I predict a boy."

Fellow Repair Shop star, Jay Blades, was also among those sharing good wishes. Taking to the comments, he wrote: "Congratulations all three of you," alongside a praying hands emoji, a smiley face and a heart emoji.

The good news comes just seven months after Will and Polly tied the knot in August last year. The couple were forced to postpone their wedding, which was due to be held in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will and Polly tied the knot in August last year

The antique pro marked the occasion by sharing a series of loved-up snaps on Instagram. He captioned them: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen." So sweet!

While Will prefers to keep any information about his wife under wraps, we do know that she works as a doctor and that the couple live in a beautiful property in Wandsworth, London.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.