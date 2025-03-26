Netflix's Adolescence future revealed - but will it be back for season 2?

Netflix's hit show Adolescence would almost certainly be welcomed back for a second season by the streaming platform following its roaring success - but are the co-creators willing to bring the show back for more episodes?

Chatting about what to expect while on This Morning, the show's screenwriter Jack Thorne ruled out any chance of Jamie returning for a second season, and that the show likely wouldn't be returning as a result. He said: "In terms of the second series, I think Jamie’s story is finished. I don’t think there’s anywhere more we can take Jamie, so I don’t think there is a series two.

"We’d love to explore the one shot format in another way. We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don’t think series two of Adolescence is quite right for us."

The show follows a teen boy arrested for murder

Speaking about whether they could write a season about Katie, he added: "I don’t think we’re the right people to tell Katie’s story. I think there are other makers out there that could tell beautiful dramas about Katie or girls like Katie, and that those shows should be made.

© Netflix Stephen Graham plays his father in the series

"Our aim was to try and tell Jamie’s story as fully as we possibly could, and maybe trying to tell her story would dilute that in some way and maybe we would be inadequate for that task."

The four-part series sees a young teenage boy named Jamie arrested for the murder of his female classmate, Katie. The show almost instantly reveals that Jamie is indeed responsible for the crime, delving into the rising culture of misogyny and 'incels' online.

© Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix Jack Thorne opened up about a potential season 2

The show has trended worldwide, and the show's star Stephen Graham opened up about the incredible response to Netflix's Tudum, saying: "It’s crossed that generational gap… We made it with such love, such integrity, such respect, and it came from a place of passion for each and every single member [of] the crew — and I include the cast as the crew. We’re all a collective. And it was probably the most joyous experience I’ve ever had as an actor."