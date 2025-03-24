Adolescence fans spot hidden detail that reveals murder in the first four minutes

Adolescence is the show that we are still completely obsessed over, as it follows the family of a young teenage boy, Jamie, who murders one of his female classmates.

Each episode of the four-part series was filmed in a long, one-shot sequence, but that isn't the only impressive thing about the show. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted plenty of hidden details about the show - including one that appears to reveal Jamie's crime. Did you spot it?

WATCH: The surprising behind-the-scenes details of Netflix's hit drama 'Adolescence'

In the opening sequence, where police break down the door of the Millers' family home and arrest Jamie for murder, the 13-year-old boy is awoken in bed, and has his hand placed on a rip on his wallpaper as the police tell him his rights. The rip looks incredibly like a knife, with fans suggesting that it foreshadows the revelation that Jamie stabbed his peer, Katie, several times, killing her.

© Courtesy of Netflix Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence

In episode four, Jamie's father Eddie breaks down in his son's childhood bedroom, and while sobbing and sitting on the bed, he turns into the pillow, where it looks like the knife is now coming out of his back. Then, Jamie's teddy bear - the last piece of his childhood - and the knife-shaped tear are shown next to one another in the final shot.

Did you notice the knife foreshadowing in Adolescence?

Taking to social media to discuss, one person wrote: "I honestly didn't even see that... as a parent I hoped until the end he didn't do it," while another person wrote: "Little touches like these are what makes brilliance even nearer perfection. I love re-watching stuff to pick up things I missed when immersed in the story first time around."

A third person wrote: "Just read up some more on adolescence and the WALLPAPER COMING OFF IN THE SHAPE OF A KNIFE IN EPISODE 1?!? AND IT LOOKS LIKE JAMIE HOLDING IT?!? AND THEN IN THE FINAL EPISODE ITS LIKE THE KNIFE GOES INTO HIS DADS BACK?!? So clever."

© Netflix Adolescence viewer reveals 'disturbing' Netflix detail everyone missed

Speaking about the show, which Stephen co-created with writer Jack Thorne, he told GQ: "I had an idea for all of these four episodes, and how they may look, but basically, me and Jack became Frankenstein.

© Netflix Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Bascombe in Adolescence

"I brought the body parts to Jack, then he created a spirit, and together we worked on the soul. Because I just had an idea and faceless characters. And Jack came up with the whole incel stuff. I said, Look, I know about the radicalisation online, but I don't get it, I don't understand it. And Jack did all his research for that."