Tim McGraw and Faith Hills' daughter overjoyed at exciting news: 'A gift for us all'

Gracie McGraw is entering a new phase in her life and she is over-the-moon.

The oldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill was giddy with excitement as she took to Instagram with a big reveal.

Alongside an article in Deadline, she wrote: "I could not be more excited to be doing my VERY FIRST MOVIE with these beyond incredible people."

The movie, Tox, will star Gracie, Kate Miller, Alex Hernandez, Kelly Deadmom and Ian Lyons, as well as numerous other famous faces. "THE PEOPLE THE PEOPLE THE PEOPLE. WOW," Gracie added. "I am so lucky. It has been an absolute radical joy so far!!!! Cannot wait for everyone to see how much freaking hard work @kerrilynnmiller did for this film."

She continued: "She put her whole jersey ass HEART IN IT BABY!!!! Also, just wanna say…. How deeply fulfilling it is to be able to do a project written, directed, and mostly surrounded by WOMXN!!! A GIFT FOR US ALL. Get ready for @tox_film !!!!!"

© Getty Images Gracie has landed her first movie

Gracie was inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and friends who said they were "so happy," for her and couldn't wait to see the end product.

The premise for the film — which is written and directed by Kerry Lynn Miller — reads. "Tox follows a perfection-obsessed woman who, aft4er decades of transformation herself, eagerly returns to her high school reunion — convinced that her newfound beauty will rewrite her past and win the validation she believes will fix her life."

© John Shearer Tim with daughter Gracie during a sweet onstage moment

Gracie recently closed on another chapter of her life when she bid farewell to the show Babe, which marked her off-Broadway debut.

At the time, she expressed her gratitude over having been part of the show, which stars Marissa Tomei and Arliss Howard.

The Broadway hopeful, 27, is the eldest daughter of the country singing couple and Yellowstone 1883 co-stars, who have been married since 1996.

© Kevin Mazur Tim shares Gracie, Maggie and Audrey with his wife, Faith Hill

They are also parents to daughters Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23. Tim and Faith are incredibly proud of all of their children's accomplishments as they carve out careers for themselves.

Earlier this year, Tim revealed he had been brought to tears by Audrey who is also following in his footsteps and leaving her own mark in the music industry.

© Valerie Terranova Gracie made her off-Broadway debut on November 18

Maggie warranted a shout out too when Tim revealed she was set to join the Alive Hospice's Board of Directors. The charity made the announcement and said they were "thrilled" to have her onboard.

No doubt, Tim and Faith will be offering up their unwavering support to Gracie as she embarks on her new adventure.