Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son, 24, put front and center with major life update — details

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are about to have another Hollywood star in their family, and it's none other than their son Dylan.

The 24-year-old, who began making a name for himself as a political commentator last year after dabbling in acting with a few TV roles, is about to make his leading man debut.

It was announced on Tuesday, March 25 that Dylan will be making his big screen debut in the psychological thriller I Will Come to You, produced by Tripwire Entertainment and Cathedral Collective.

© Getty Images Dylan is making his film debut in the thriller "I Will Come to You"

Variety shared the news, describing the film as "a thought-provoking exploration of the human psyche, delving into the intricate intersection of attraction and danger, hidden truths and the devastating consequences of betrayal."

Dylan will play the lead role of Julian Marks and shared a statement with the publication capturing his excitement about leading the project. "I was drawn to this role because of its complexity and depth," he said.

"I am looking forward to bringing this character to life and being a part of a project that pushes boundaries."

© Instagram The 24-year-old has acting credits extending to TV and student films

Writer and director Jacob Arden (one of the co-founders of Cathedral Collective) also told Variety: "This is a role that demands both restraint and raw intensity. Dylan brings a natural presence and depth that will be crucial in bringing Julian to life."

The official logline for the film reads: "A troubled married couple, seeking to repair their relationship after infidelity, moves to the country only to uncover long-hidden secrets that force a powerful and disturbing reckoning."

© Getty Images Dylan is the son of Oscar-winning actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Dylan is also a part of the production team, which hopes to expand upon the film to also potentially release another feature-length adaptation inspired by the film's themes. Production is slated to begin later this year.

The older of Michael and Catherine's two kids (they're also parents to a daughter, Carys Douglas) is a graduate of Brown University and has dabbled in acting, music and political activism.

© Getty Images The couple also share a daughter, Carys, who is currently a student at Brown University

Last year, he partnered with SiriusXM Radio to start his very own radio show, Young American with Dylan Douglas, in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

He spoke with FAULT Magazine earlier this year about his ambitions in the political sphere, particularly when it comes to amplifying the voices of Gen-Z voters, while recognizing the preconceived perceptions that had developed about him given his family history.

"Often, people already have perceptions of who I am before they even meet me," Dylan explained. "In a world where I'm often being defined by everything under the sun but who I am as a person, I've always been driven to be myself and to stay true to my beliefs and principles."

He attributed the "high stakes" of our political atmosphere as the driving force behind coming to the forefront with his political work. "I felt we were turning our backs on so much of what makes America special."

"The rhetoric I was seeing, some of the policies being floated—I couldn’t believe this was who we are as a nation. That was very scary, but it also inspired me to do everything I can to stay true to and fight for the ideals I was raised to uphold."