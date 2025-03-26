Goldie Hawn's youngest son Wyatt Russell has reason to celebrate as big reveal occurs

Wyatt Russell is coming back to screens one more time in one of his most high-profile roles to date — Steve Rogers' successor as Captain America, U.S. Agent.

The actor, 38, first inhabited the character in the 2021 Marvel miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and played an alternate version of the character for Marvel's What If…? in 2024.

While he is slated to reprise the role in Thunderbolts, which is set to be released this May, he has now been announced as part of the gigantic star-studded cast of the newest entrant in the beloved Avengers film series, Avengers: Doomsday.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" trailer, also starring Wyatt Russell

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2019's Avengers: Endgame, once the highest grossing film of all time, will be in theaters on May 1, 2026, and will be directed once again by the Russo Brothers.

Marvel released the cast list for the film in dramatic fashion, through an hours-long livestream which slowly unveiled each cast member, and the list is a doozy.

Alongside Wyatt, the main Avengers returning are Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye. However, many of the other most popular Marvel franchises have been represented, including the Fantastic Four, Black Panther and the X-Men, even bringing back veterans Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Wyatt will return as U.S. Agent in "Avengers: Doomsday"

Several of his Thunderbolts castmates will also be part of the team, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and David Harbour as Red Guardian.

The two central figureheads from the Avengers Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are not expected to reprise their roles as Iron Man and Captain America, although the former is returning in another capacity.

Last year at San Diego Comic-Con, he was announced as the shocking new face of Victor Von Doom aka Doctor Doom, inhabiting a role that couldn't be further away from the playboy genius philanthropist billionaire.

© Alamy Stock Photo "Thunderbolts" itself is slated for a May 2025 release

"New mask, same task," he joked to the crowd at the time. "What can I say, I like playing complicated characters." His appearance was met with rapturous cheers and applause.

Robert will play Doctor Doom in the upcoming two Avengers movies, Avengers: Doomsday in 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. The Russo brothers have also stated that the movies will be set in the multiverse, allowing for the potential for crossovers between Marvel franchises.

© Getty Images Several other cast members from "Thunderbolts" will be part of the film

The Russos have also teased that a collision of universes might happen in Secret Wars, which leaves the space for an intersection between Doom and Tony Stark, although it's yet to be seen how or whether that will actually take place.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Russo Brothers spoke about how deeply involved and excited the Oscar winner is about inhabiting a new persona for the franchise. "He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in," Joe Russo said.

© Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. will return to Marvel, this time as Doctor Doom

"He's writing backstory, costume ideas… We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."