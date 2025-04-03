GMA welcomes former anchor back — Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts react

Good Morning America fans were in for a treat on Thursday April 3, when a much-loved anchor made a return to the show.

Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts had a lot to say after being reunited with their old colleague, Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Jennifer was on the show as a guest, telling viewers in a health segment about the ways in which they can maximize their health span.

WATCH: A familiar face has returned to GMA!

Michael turned to Jennifer and said: "Welcome back doctor It's good to see." He went on to give her a big hug. Robin, meanwhile, called Jennifer their "very good friend."

What's more, Jennifer was sporting a different look - looking fabulous with a Rapunzel-esque ponytail that cascaded down her waist. The hair accessory is a trusted favorite of Jennifer's, which she has named her "faux-po."

© ABC Dr. Jennifer Ashton received a warm welcome from her former co-stars - including Michael Strahan

The TV medic left GMA in June 2024 to focus on her women's wellness company, Ajenda.

During her appearance on the show, Jennifer admitted that she needed a "reset" after leaving the show, explaining: "After getting up at 4am every morning, I need a reset in terms of my health and wellness."

Dr. Jennifer Ashton left GMA in 2024

She added: "It was also curiosity. I wanted to find out what it would be like to be healthier at 55 than at 35, and I started sharing it on Instagram. People then would ask me to put together exactly what I was doing for them."

As a result, the medic has never been busier - and is feeling better than ever too. Dr. Ashton left GMA on June 27 and on her final day, GMA3 dedicated a 10-minute video to her, which included messages from her friends, family, colleagues, as well as highlights from her time on the show.

© Getty Images Jennifer on GMA3

Ahead of her emotional last day, she appeared on The View and opened up about her "next chapter." Asked by host Sara Haines how she was feeling, the ABC mainstay joked: "Tired!" before sharing: "You know, I'm excited about the next stage, I'm really focusing on what I'm board-certified in, which is women's health and obesity medicine and nutrition."

She's remained good friends with her co-stars - who she became close to during her time working on the show. In fact, many of them went to her wedding to Tom Werner in November 2022.

© AFF-USA/Shutterstock Dr. Jennifer Ashton with her husband Tom Werner

The nuptials took place in New York City and were extra special due to the timing of the event being just after the pandemic.

Guests present included George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth, Amy Robach, T. J. Holmes, Lara Spencer, Juju Chang, Corey Gamble, Donna Karan, Sara Gilbert and Al Michaels.