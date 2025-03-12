Robin Roberts tries to keep GMA co-host 'away' during live studio takeover

The hosts of Good Morning America played hosts themselves to some adorable guests, organizing an entire studio "takeover" the morning of March 12.

Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos introduced an entire troop of New York City Girl Scouts to GMA audiences today, taking them around the studio and dedicating several segments to them in honor of National Girl Scout Day.

Of course, with the scouts came several boxes of cookies, and Robin had a hard time keeping one of her co-anchors away from them, watch the hilarious moment in the video below…

WATCH: Robin Roberts tries getting Michael Strahan to leave the cookies alone

Robin introduced the show by mentioning at the top of the broadcast the "dedicated young women taking over our studio this morning," the segment being dubbed the "Great Girl Scout Takeover!"

Throughout the show, they'd share photos of other GMA anchors and their families who'd been part of the Girl Scouts and knew people who were, including Robin and even Lara Spencer.

They welcomed several young members of troops from around the city, bought some cookies from them, and also celebrated a family of Girl Scout sisters who'd used their platform to advocate on behalf of their mother, who was hard of hearing, to introduce more closed captioning movie screenings.

© X Robin herself used to be a Girl Scout, and shared a throwback in their honor

Robin shared an adorable snap of herself on social media in her own uniform, writing alongside it: "We're celebrating #NationalGirlScoutDay all morning long in Times Square with our 'Great Girl Scout Takeover'!"

"We're spotlighting a number of Girl Scouts from all across the country giving back to their communities and selling those delicious cookies! As a card-carrying lifetime member of girl scouts myself, very excited about this morn!"

The banter between the co-anchors is one that has strengthened (and gotten funnier) over time. Robin has hosted GMA since 2005, with George joining her in 2009 and Michael in 2016.

© Disney General Entertainment Con The co-anchors love riffing off of each other on the air

In 2022, Robin and George hit a milestone together, becoming the longest serving pair of hosts ever on any major network show, with Robin remarking to ABC's 13 News Now: "We wear very well together, George and myself."

"I'm proud," George sweetly added. "It's been a great run. Robin has been a joy to work with. We've had a lot of fun and great success and covered a lot of consequential things. It's been an incredible experience."

© ABC The trio have co-anchored the show together since 2016

Michael himself quipped that over the years, he'd observed of George that he "is laughing more than I've ever seen him laugh," adding: "I definitely feel like he has loosened up. I don't know if I can take credit for it."

Robin further explained what made their chemistry so electric, attributing it to a mutual respect and not wanting to make oneself look good at someone else's expense.

© Getty Images Robin and George are officially the longest serving pair of co-hosts on a major network TV show

"That's such a comfort," she remarked. "To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."