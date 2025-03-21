Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Stephanopoulos hosts GMA with alternative team in reshuffle as Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan step out
The trio normally host the show together 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
George Stephanopoulos held down the fort on Good Morning America this wee and hosted with several different hosts in an ABC shake-up. 

The celebrated anchor didn't address Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan's absences but appeared just as comfortable in the company of the likes of Rebecca Jarvis, Linsey Davis, Mary Bruce and Whit Johnson.

Earlier in the week, Robin was present to host but quickly ventured to Miami for an exciting segment on March Madness before stepping away for a few days. 

Michael was noticeably absent all week and it's likely he is making the most of spring break with his kids in the Bahamas

While fans love seeing the chemistry between the three regular anchors, it's refreshing to have a switch-up.

Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos host GMA
The trio normally host together

The connection between the whole Good Morning America team is ever-apparent and they all talk fondly about their ABC family. 

That being said, GMA3 faces some recent uncertainty after the network culled the show's entire production team. 

Show coverage of Good Morning America on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 on ABC featuring Rebecca Jarvis© Getty Images
Rebecca is one of hosts who stepped in

Fortunately, HELLO! confirmed the good news that the series will stay on air after network chief Almin Karamehmedovic reassured staff during an ABC town hall.

The show's hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim will no doubt be breathing a sigh of relief. 

Whit Johnson and Linsey Davis on What You Need to Know recaps the Oscars from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA, on Monday, March 13, 2023 on ABC© Getty
Linsey and Whit also stepped in

"The Third Hour is going to stay with no further changes,' a source close to GMA3 told HELLO!

"It is now a unified brand so the GMA crew will be working behind the scenes on GMA3 after the layoffs earlier in March."

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan co-anchor GMA3: What You Need to Know© ABC
Eva and DeMarco Morgan co-anchor GMA3: What You Need to Know

HELLO! understands that Karamehmedovic took four questions on the layoffs around GMA3 during the planned town hall on Tuesday March 18, refusing to shy away from the news, and acknowledging it was a difficult time while showing "'a lot of compassion for the people who lost their jobs."

Robin has hosted GMA since 2005, with George joining her in 2009 and Michael in 2016.

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan on GMA
Viewers will be eager to see the crew back together soon

In 2022, Robin and George hit a milestone together, becoming the longest serving pair of hosts ever on any major network show, with Robin remarking to ABC's 13 News Now: "We wear very well together, George and myself."

