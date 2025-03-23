Skip to main contentSkip to footer
GMA's Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and more recruit fans to take on major challenge
Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos host GMA

The ABC News anchors will lead a 5K this May

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Good Morning America's anchors are leading their viewers to join them in a new challenge this May, recruiting fans to take on a virtual 5K run with them.

Earlier this week, the hosts, including Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer announced the new initiative on the air.

GMA has launched its own club on the running app Strava in time for a nationwide virtual 5K run, scheduled for May 14. Participants can join the club and share their progress metrics, photos, run routes as they prep for the big run in less than two months.

On social media, alongside a photo of Michael, George and Robin holding a sign for "GMA Moves," the show's official page shared: "We're so excited to announce our first GMA 5K! A nationwide virtual 5K fun run that will take place on May 14th. Join our GMA Moves Strava group to get moving with us and other GMA viewers across the country."

The Strava club's introduction reads: "This is GMA Moves, a virtual community for Good Morning America viewers who like to run, walk and embrace movement as part of a healthy lifestyle."

 "Share your stories, motivations and more with other GMA fans. By publishing on this page, your posts, photos and videos could appear on Good Morning America."

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos with a poster for GMA Moves, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Good Morning America announced their GMA Moves initiative earlier this week

On the show, after George introduced a "big announcement," the camera cut to Lara and Ginger on treadmills, soundtracked by "I Like to Move It" from the Madagascar soundtrack.

"We do like to move it, move it, and we want to do it with you all," Lara joked. "So this morning, we're asking you to join us for our first ever GMA 5K. It's a nationwide fun run that everyone can be a part of."

"You can even do it on a treadmill at home or the gym while watching GMA," she continued. "And we will help you get ready, we have great ideas, we've got great gear you can buy."

While all the GMA anchors maintain at least some level of an active lifestyle (including former anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, active runners), Ginger is the most vocal about her healthy lifestyle that involves a lot of running as well.

THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 1/15/20 - Robin Roberts celebrates her 30th year with ABC on "Good Morning America," on Wednesday January 15, 2020 on ABC. ROBIN ROBERTS, MICHAEL STRAHAN© Getty Images
The GMA 5K will take place on May 14

She shared her daily routine with the network back in 2019, and explained where exercise fits into it. "When we're done with GMA it just doesn't stop there. 9 AM just doesn't hit and then we're gone."

"Often we'll have meetings, shoots, and if I don't have those and I'm even able to go home and have lunch with one of the kids, I'll do that, but I also love to work out," she continued.

Ginger Zee's insane workout© Instagram
Ginger is one of the most active among the GMA anchors

"Whether it's weights, bike, cycle, [running], these are my options because then I have to go to World News. That's my time to do a little self-care because if I don't take care of me, I'm not gonna be able to wake up at 4 a.m. tomorrow."

