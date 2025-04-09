Where are the Hook stars 34 years later, from tragedy to career changes and more

It has been 34 years since the beloved Peter Pan movie Hook graced our screens. Starring the late great Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter who has forgotten who he really is, the Lost Boy turned 'pirate' is forced to travel to Neverland and remember his old self after Captain Hook kidnaps his two children, reuniting him with his old gang - and adversary. But where are they all now? Find out here…
Robin Williams - Peter Pan
Robin starred in countless magnificent roles throughout his career, including the title role in Mrs Doubtfire, Sean Maguire in Good Will Hunting, Alan Parrish in Jumanji and, of course, Peter Pan in Hook. In 2014, Robin tragically died by suicide, aged 63.
He had been diagnosed with Parkins's disease, which the autopsy confirmed was actually Lewy body dementia, a disease which his wife described as "the terrorist inside my husband's brain". His death was met with a worldwide pouring of tributes, including President Barack Obama, Billy Crystal, Jimmy Kimmel and many more.
Dustin Hoffman - Captain Hook
Dustin, 87, was truly memorable as the villainous Captain James Hook, who kidnaps Pan's children in an attempt to make his arch nemesis return to Neverland. The actor has gone on to have an incredible career to this day, most recently starring in Megalopolis, Sam & Kate, Kung Fu Panda and Roald Dahl's Esio Trot. He is married to Lisa Hoffman and the pair share four children and several grandchildren.
Julia Roberts - Tinker Bell
Since her stint as the 1991 movie's tiny fairy who wished to be big, Julia's career could not have been bigger and brighter. The actress, 57, has been nominated for an Oscar four times for her roles in Pretty Woman, August: Osage County and Steel Magnolias, and eventually won for her role in the 2000 biopic Erin Brockovich.
She is happily married to cameraman Daniel Moder, and the pair share three children, son and daughter twins born in 2004, and another son, born in 2007.
Bob Hoskins - Smee
Hook's right hand man Smee was played memorably by Mona Lisa star Bob, who also portrayed the bin man teasing Peter following his return from Neverland. Very sadly, Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011, and retired from acting the following year. He died of pneumonia in 2014, aged 71.
Dame Maggie Smith - Wendy
The late, great Maggie Smith did wonderful things following her role as Wendy in Hook, including starring in the Harry Potter franchise and Downton Abbey. She died in 2024, aged 89, and is survived by her two sons, fellow actors Chris and Toby, and five grandchildren.
Caroline Goodall - Moira
Caroline, 65, played Wendy's daughter Moira in Hook, who is left behind when Peter goes back to Neverland to save their children. The actress most recently appeared in shows including Cold Courage, Endeavour and The Crown. She is married to Italian cinematographer Nicola Pecorini, and the pair share two children.
Gwyneth Paltrow as Young Wendy
Gwyneth, 52, is only briefly in the movie in one of her earlier roles, playing Wendy in a flashback from her younger years when Peter would come to visit her. Gwyneth of course went on to have an incredible career, winning an Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love as well as starring in memorable movies including Shallow Hal, The Politician, Sliding Doors and Seven.
Charlie Korsmo - Jack
Charlie, 46, quit acting and became a lawyer, earning his degree from Yale Law School. He is married and has two children, a daughter Lilah, and a son, William. Speaking about quitting acting as a child, he explained to Sixth City Marketing Society: "I still had a lot of offers at that point to keep doing things. I was like, let's just not do it and go to high school like a regular high school kid."
Amber Scott - Maggie
Amber, 40, had few acting roles since appearing in Hook, and went on to study at the liberal arts college Trinity College. She was a finalist of the Blue Cat Screenplay Short competition for her screenplay Sunshine, explaining: "I originally came to Sunshine because I wanted to focus on issues affecting the elderly community... after my own grandmother passed away."
Dante Basco - Rufio
Rufio, Rufio, Ru-fi-oooo! Dante, 49, was iconic as Peter's replacement as the leader of the Lost Boys. Since starring in the movie, he has enjoyed a prolific career, starring in many films and TV shows including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Wars Rebels and Ultimate Spider-Man. He is married to TV host Alice Rehemutula, and the pair share one son, Dunya Royale.
Isaiah Robinson as Pockets
"Who's to say he's NOT Peter Pan, huh?!" Who could forget adorable Pockets in Hook?! Since playing a Lost Boy, Isaiah did some acting work in commercials, and appeared in Dead at the Box Office in 2005.
Jasen Fisher as Ace and Raushan Hammond as Thud Butt
Jasen, 44, played the top hat wearing Ace as one of the Lost Boys, but it appears that the movie was his last role in showbiz, and his mother revealed that he is now a professional golf caddy, and lives in Florida.
Raushan, 43, continued to act following the movie, appearing in ER and Family Matters. He also wrote an indie film in 2011, 24 Hours in Las Vegas. Following Robin's death in 2014, Raushan spoke about Robin, and how he had recently chatted to him to ask him for a cameo in a short film.
He explained: "I was a little nervous, telling him I’ve been trying to be a director for years, and that I would love to have him literally be in the frame of the camera for a moment. He kind of giggled just for a second and then he said, ‘Okay.’ I held my breath and then he goes, ‘Just tell me whenever you’re ready.’ I said, ‘I’m in Kentucky, but when I get back I’ll give you a call. And he said, ‘Okay, beautiful.'"