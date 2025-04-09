Where are the Hook stars 34 years later, from tragedy to career changes and more

Jasen, 44, played the top hat wearing Ace as one of the Lost Boys, but it appears that the movie was his last role in showbiz, and his mother revealed that he is now a professional golf caddy, and lives in Florida.

Raushan, 43, continued to act following the movie, appearing in ER and Family Matters. He also wrote an indie film in 2011, 24 Hours in Las Vegas. Following Robin's death in 2014, Raushan spoke about Robin, and how he had recently chatted to him to ask him for a cameo in a short film.

He explained: "I was a little nervous, telling him I’ve been trying to be a director for years, and that I would love to have him literally be in the frame of the camera for a moment. He kind of giggled just for a second and then he said, ‘Okay.’ I held my breath and then he goes, ‘Just tell me whenever you’re ready.’ I said, ‘I’m in Kentucky, but when I get back I’ll give you a call. And he said, ‘Okay, beautiful.'"