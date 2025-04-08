The cast of Monty Python – where are they now?

Monty Python paved the way for a new type of comedy. Revolutionising British satire, the troupe – composed of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin – brought a zanier and surrealist sense of humour to our screens.
Following the group's formation in 1969, this quick-witted band of merry men became a TV highlight in no time, with fans tuning in to their sketch comedy series Monty Python's Flying Circus (1969-1974).
As they continued to soar with live shows, albums, books, musicals and films, the Pythons were able to cement their place in pop culture, and now, 50 years after the cult classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) was released, we're feeling nostalgic. Find out where the comedy legends are now…
Michael Palin
Following the success of Monty Python, Michael, 81, has continued to perform. Among his latest acting credits, the Yorkshire-born star has lent his talents to The Death of Stalin (2017) and Staged (2021).
These days, however, he's more synonymous with the world of travel, having led multiple documentaries on behalf of the BBC while serving as the president of the Royal Geographical Society from 2009 to 2012.
According to his official website, Michael has been working on his sold-out book tour, There and Back, this year and recently performed at Cadogan Hall in London at the end of March.
Away from the cameras, the TV star was happily married to his beloved wife, Helen Gibbins, for 57 years before she died of kidney failure in 2023. Together, they share three children – Thomas (born 1969), William (born 1970), and Rachel (born 1975). In 2024, Michael spoke of his four grandchildren too, noting that they mean so much to him "because they represent what Helen and I brought into the world".
In his interview with The Times, Michael also confirmed that he still resides in the same Georgian house that he and Helen first bought in the '60s. "I know it seems odd, but I carry on as though Helen is still here," he said.
"Her clothes are still in the cupboards. I don't want to change my life because I feel she wouldn't want that either. It's still a nice house to come back to. I feel her presence here."
Read more
John Cleese
John, 85, has been an unstoppable force in the world of comedy. Alongside Monty Python, the English actor, screenwriter and comedian made his mark in Fawlty Towers, which he penned alongside his then-wife, Connie Booth.
Among his other hit projects, John bagged roles in the James Bond, Harry Potter and Shrek franchises. Since 2024, the 85-year-old has primarily focused on the launch of his Fawlty Towers play, which he personally adapted for the stage. The acclaimed production will end its West End run in September 2025.
As for John's personal life, the comedy legend has been married four times. During his decade-long marriage to actress and writer, Connie Both, the Monty Python member became a father for the first time. Their daughter, Cynthia Cleese, was born in 1971 and has since welcomed children of her own. Following John and Connie's decision to divorce in 1978, the pair have reportedly remained good friends.
John's next marriage was to the late actress Barbara Trentham, with whom she shares a second daughter called Camilla (born in 1984). Like her father, Camilla has a passion for writing, and she frequently collaborates with him.
From 1992 to 2008, John enjoyed a long-term relationship with his third wife, American psychotherapist Alyce Faye Eichelberger, which ended with a £12.5 million divorce settlement. Since 2012, the father of two has been happily married to jewellery designer Jennifer Wade.
Terry Gilliam
Terry, 84, took a different path to his fellow Pythons, after deciding to head behind the camera as a director.
Now an esteemed filmmaker, Terry has garnered acclaim for his work on Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998), The Brothers Grimm (2005), Tideland (2005), The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009), The Zero Theorem (2013), and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (2018).
Since 1973, he has been married to British makeup artist Maggie Weston, and together they share three children: Amy Rainbow (born 1978), Holly Dubois (born October 1980), and Harry Thunder (born 3 April 1988). For the past three decades, Terry and Maggie have been living in a 17th-century home in Highgate, London.
Eric Idle
Post-Python, Eric, 82, appeared in several films, including Casper (1995), Ella Enchanted (2004), and Shrek the Third (2007). Away from Hollywood, he debuted Spamalot – a musical adaptation of Monty Python and the Holy Grail – on Broadway in 2005. A commercial and critical success, it went on to secure Tony and Grammy awards.
As for his personal life, Eric has been married twice. His first wife was the actress Lyn Ashley, with whom he welcomed a son, while his second and current wife is former model Tania Kosevich. Together, they have a daughter.
Terry Jones
The late Terry Jones had an incredible career before his passing at age 77 in 2020.
Credited with writing the screenplay for Jim Henson's beloved movie Labyrinth (1986), he also directed several films, namely The Wind in the Willows (1996) and Absolutely Anything (2015).
A man of many talents, Terry was a celebrated medieval historian, too, writing multiple books and presenting documentaries about the period.
Married twice, Terry tied the knot with Alison Telfer in 1970. Their daughter, Sally, was born four years after their wedding, followed by their son, Bill, in 1976. After over 30 years of marriage, Terry left Alison for Anna Soderstrom, who was 41 years his junior, and they welcomed a daughter named Siri in 2009 before saying 'I do' in 2012.
Graham Chapman
Graham continued to write after his Python days, penning films like The Odd Job (1978) and Yellowbeard (1983) as well as his very own memoir, titled A Liar's Autobiography (1980).
A vocal spokesman for gay rights, Graham famously revealed that he was gay while appearing on a television show hosted by George Melly in 1972. At this point, he was already in a long-term relationship with David Sherlock, and the two were living together in Highgate. They had also adopted John Tomiczek – a teen runaway from Liverpool – who they raised as their son.
Tragically, 48-year-old Graham passed away from cancer in 1989. His fellow Python, John Cleese, delivered his eulogy, calling him a "man of such talent, such capability and kindness, of such intelligence."