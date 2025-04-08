The cast of Monty Python – where are they now?

Following the success of Monty Python, Michael, 81, has continued to perform. Among his latest acting credits, the Yorkshire-born star has lent his talents to The Death of Stalin (2017) and Staged (2021).

These days, however, he's more synonymous with the world of travel, having led multiple documentaries on behalf of the BBC while serving as the president of the Royal Geographical Society from 2009 to 2012.

According to his official website, Michael has been working on his sold-out book tour, There and Back, this year and recently performed at Cadogan Hall in London at the end of March.

Away from the cameras, the TV star was happily married to his beloved wife, Helen Gibbins, for 57 years before she died of kidney failure in 2023. Together, they share three children – Thomas (born 1969), William (born 1970), and Rachel (born 1975). In 2024, Michael spoke of his four grandchildren too, noting that they mean so much to him "because they represent what Helen and I brought into the world".

In his interview with The Times, Michael also confirmed that he still resides in the same Georgian house that he and Helen first bought in the '60s. "I know it seems odd, but I carry on as though Helen is still here," he said.

"Her clothes are still in the cupboards. I don't want to change my life because I feel she wouldn't want that either. It's still a nice house to come back to. I feel her presence here."