Gwyneth Paltrow makes unexpected move amid new chapter as empty-nester

Gwyneth Paltrow may not be retired from acting after all.

The A Perfect Murder actress, 51, made her acting debut in 1989, and earned an Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love in 1999, however her last prominent role was in 2019's The Politician, and she has instead spent the last several years focused on running Goop.

And while she has long hinted that she has left acting behind, it appears the door isn't fully closed, as her latest role has just been revealed.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Family Life: All You Need To Know

It was announced on August 28 that Gwyneth was cast in a new Josh Safdie directed movie from A24, Marty Supreme, starring none other than Timothée Chalamet.

Though plot and additional cast member details have been kept largely under wraps, it has been widely reported that it is a story inspired by pro ping pong player Marty Reisman (1930-2012), however it's not necessarily a biopic.

Actor Musto Pelinkovicci is the only other actor whose casting has been revealed, though only Timothée's role as Reisman has been disclosed. The film has been in pre-production since mid-July.

© Getty Timothée will star as the late great ping pong champion

Gwyneth's return to set comes at a time of change and new beginnings for her, as this month marks her official entry into empty-nester status.

MORE: Famous exes who successfully co-parent their kids — from Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin to Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses shows off brand new look amid fresh start

Her son Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, is starting his first year at Brown University in Rhode Island this fall, while the former couple's eldest daughter Apple is a sophomore at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. Moreover, her stepson Brody, her husband Brad Falchuk's son, is also starting his first year of college, at Yale University.

© Instagram Moses celebrated his 18th birthday in April

Gwyneth, both with Apple and Moses, hasn't shied away from admitting how difficult the idea of her kids' leaving the family home has been for her. In 2022, she told People after dropping off Apple: "It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," adding: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears."

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares update on mom Blythe Danner after she's taken in an ambulance from charity event

© Instagram Gwyneth spent Easter weekend visiting Apple at Vanderbilt

However, she did confess that seeing her enjoying her time in college and adapting well has made it all worth it. "I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great," she said.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's surprising revelation about marriage to Chris Martin —how she knew it was over

© Instagram The Goop founder "consciously uncoupled" from the Coldplay frontman in 2016 after 13 years of marriage

She shared a similar sentiment ahead of Moses' departure, speaking with The Sunday Times earlier this year. "I've been so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood. I don't even know how to articulate it. It's like the guiding force. It's what I return to," she noted, adding: "I never really go anywhere or do anything because I want to be around my kids while they live at home. You know, it's like, 'Oh, we're doing a girls' weekend here and there,' and I'm like, '[expletive] no, I have 88 days left of Moses living [with me]."

"It's been basically 20 years of me being beholden to a school calendar — so what will that feel like to not have that?" she continued, admitting that the thought of him leaving was very emotional. "On the one hand, [I feel] incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief," she further shared, though relented: "On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening."