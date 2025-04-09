Meet the 1923 cast's real-life partners - including Harrison's Ford's A-list wife

1923 has come to an end, concluding the saga of Cara and Jacob Dutton. Currently, there's no word on a third season, and given the heartbreaking epilogue, the star-crossed fates of Spencer, Alex and more fan favourites have already been tied up.
Amid the drought of episodes, we've taken a deep dive into the love lives of 1923's beloved cast members, which are thankfully free from the complications of Prohibition, severe frostbite and the occasional ranch war. From Harrison Ford to Helen Mirren and Brandon Sklenar, meet their real-life partners…
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford is one-half of Hollywood's favourite power couple. As of 2010, the A-lister has been married to fellow actor, Calista Flockhart, who is perhaps best known for playing the titular Ally McBeal – a long-running role which bagged her a Golden Globe Award.
With a career rooted in television, Calista has featured in other critically-acclaimed series too, including Brothers & Sisters (2006-2011) and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (2024).
Prior to meeting Calista, Harrison, 82, was twice divorced. From 1964 to 1979, the actor was married to Mary Marquardt, with whom he shares two sons, and in 1983, he tied the knot with screenwriter Melissa Mathis, resulting in the birth of his third son, and a daughter. By 2000, Harrison and Melissa had confirmed their separation.
It was in 2002, that Harrison would meet Calista at the Golden Globe Awards, and shortly after, they became an item. The duo were often spotted out and about with their son Liam, whom Calista had adopted in 2001. Harrison followed suit and adopted Liam soon after they began dating.
On Valentine's Day weekend in 2009, Harrison decided to pop the question and a year later, he and Calista said 'I do' in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the Star Wars alum had been filming Cowboys & Aliens.
A notoriously private couple, Harrison and Calista typically split their time between their $13 million estate in Brentwood, California, and their 800-acre ranch in Wyoming.
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren has been married to American director, Taylor Hackford, since 1997. Like his mega-talented wife, Taylor, 80, is a fellow Oscar winner, thanks to his work on the short film, Teenage Father (1978). Among his extensive list of credits, the California native has also directed cult classics like An Officer and a Gentleman (1982), The Devil's Advocate (1997) and Ray (2004).
Helen, 79, first crossed paths with Taylor in 1985, after she was cast in the musical drama, White Nights, which he was directing. "I did very consciously choose my work over my relationships right up to the time that I met Taylor. I was 38 when I met Taylor, pretty late in life," Helen told AARP in 2016.
After over a decade together, Helen and Taylor married for "legal reasons", opting for a church wedding near Inverness in the Scottish Highlands. "We got married in the end because we realised that we were going to be together forever," the actress recalled.
Following their nuptials, Helen became a stepmom to Taylor's sons, Alexander, and the late Rio Hackford (1970-2022), from his previous marriages. As of 2025, the duo, who own several properties, tend to divide their time between the UK and the US.
Brandon Sklenar
Brandon Sklenar is currently dating personal trainer and nutritionist, Courtney Salviolo. While it's unknown when exactly the pair became official, Courtney has been posting about her beau on Instagram since 2022.
In an interview with Forbes in 2023, Brandon, 34, called himself a "homebody" and opened up about his private life with Courtney. "I love to be home with my partner and my dog and my house," he said.
"The irony is I have a job that takes me everywhere, which I love, too. It's a weird dichotomy."
Sebastian Roché
Last year, Sebastian Roché celebrated 10 years of marriage with his actress wife, Alicia Hannah-Kim. A regular on TV, you may have spotted her in episodes of Grey's Anatomy, Two and a Half Men, and Cobra Kai.
Sebastian, who was previously married to Vera Farmiga, knew Alicia was "the one" as soon as he met her.
"I gave Alicia my number and she never called me! We stayed friends nonetheless and thank goodness, turned into something more two and a half years ago," he said. "I proposed on the eve of her birthday in Topanga Canyon [in 2013]."
A year later, Sebastian and Alicia held their dream wedding in a 700-year-old castle in France. Actor Oded Fehr was their officiant.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick married Barbara Hooper in 1990, and they've shared the screen several times, namely in Zero Tolerance and The X-Files. The loved-up pair are proud parents to a son and a daughter, and they're set to mark their 35th wedding anniversary in November.
Last year, Robert, 66, penned the sweetest tribute to his partner. "I love my wife, Barbara Patrick who has believed in me from the start, has picked me up, dusted me off, and sent me back out to fight again!" he began.
"Who could ask for anything more than to have a spouse who always has your back, never lets you down, and gives you the two most precious gifts ever! Austin Jessica and Samuel Robert James! I love you, babe, thanks for 34 years of love and friendship!"