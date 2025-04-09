Meet the 1923 cast's real-life partners - including Harrison's Ford's A-list wife

Harrison Ford is one-half of Hollywood's favourite power couple. As of 2010, the A-lister has been married to fellow actor, Calista Flockhart, who is perhaps best known for playing the titular Ally McBeal – a long-running role which bagged her a Golden Globe Award.

With a career rooted in television, Calista has featured in other critically-acclaimed series too, including Brothers & Sisters (2006-2011) and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (2024).

Prior to meeting Calista, Harrison, 82, was twice divorced. From 1964 to 1979, the actor was married to Mary Marquardt, with whom he shares two sons, and in 1983, he tied the knot with screenwriter Melissa Mathis, resulting in the birth of his third son, and a daughter. By 2000, Harrison and Melissa had confirmed their separation.

It was in 2002, that Harrison would meet Calista at the Golden Globe Awards, and shortly after, they became an item. The duo were often spotted out and about with their son Liam, whom Calista had adopted in 2001. Harrison followed suit and adopted Liam soon after they began dating.

On Valentine's Day weekend in 2009, Harrison decided to pop the question and a year later, he and Calista said 'I do' in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the Star Wars alum had been filming Cowboys & Aliens.

A notoriously private couple, Harrison and Calista typically split their time between their $13 million estate in Brentwood, California, and their 800-acre ranch in Wyoming.