Yellowstone star lands epic new Western: 'It'll be a new challenge'

Josh Holloway is riding high after landing the lead role in Flint. Based on Louis L'Amour's bestselling novel, the Western epic will follow James Kettleman (Holloway), an East Coast businessman who becomes embroiled in a deadly range war while getting to know rancher Nancy Kennigan.

© Shutterstock Josh Holloway famously appeared as Roarke Morris in Yellowstone

"The story of Flint is one I've wanted to tell for years," Josh, 55, told Deadline. "To play this incredible role and help bring it to the screen as a producer makes this project even more special. It'll be a new challenge, but one I am all in on."

While a release date is yet to be determined, production is slated to commence in New Mexico later this year. Billed as the star, Josh is also signed on to produce. Meanwhile, Ryan Whittaker, the filmmaker behind After (2012) and Surprised by Oxford (2022), will step behind the camera as director.

© Shutterstock The actor will star as James Kettleman in Flint

"Bringing L'Amour's action-packed, emotionally charged novel to life is an honor," raved Ryan. "I'm thrilled to partner with our incredible producing team, including Josh, who was born to play this psychologically complex and physically demanding role."

Josh, who is primarily recognised for his work on TV, has appeared in Lost (2004-2010), Cougar Town (2009-2010), Intelligence (2014) and Colony (2016-2018). No stranger to the Western genre, Josh is also known for appearing as the villainous Roarke Morris in seasons three and four of Yellowstone.

As for his film credits, fans may have spotted Josh in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), Paranoia (2013), and Sabotage (2014).

Clearly excited to get to work on Flint, Josh re-shared his casting announcement on Instagram over the weekend, telling fans: "What an honor to have the opportunity to bring to life one of my favorite western stories, by one of my favorite authors."

© Getty Josh is set to begin filming the movie in New Mexico this year

Originally published in 1960, Louis L'Amour's novel has never been adapted for the screen. The book's official synopsis reads: "He left the West at the age of seventeen, leaving behind a rootless past and a bloody trail of violence. In the East, he became one of the wealthiest financiers in America and one of the most feared and hated.

© Getty The TV star is also signed on to produce Flint

"Now, suffering from incurable cancer, he has come back to New Mexico to die alone. But when an all-out range war erupts, Flint chooses to help Nancy Kerrigan, a local rancher. A cold-eyed speculator is setting up the land swindle of a lifetime, and Buckdun, a notorious assassin, is there to back his play.

"Flint alone can help Nancy save her ranch with his cash, his connections and his gun. He still has his legendary will to fight. All he needs is time, and that's fast running out."