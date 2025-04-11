1923 star Brandon Sklenar's 'homebody' life in Santa Barbara with ultra-private girlfriend

Brandon Sklenar is Hollywood's newest leading man. Following his acclaimed performances in It Ends with Us and 1923, the actor, who hails from New Jersey, is in high demand.

In spite of his meteoric rise to fame, however, Brandon, 34, doesn't ascribe to the world of celebrity, preferring to keep a low profile with his loved ones in California. Keep reading for all the details…

Brandon Sklenar's life in California

When he's not working, Brandon can be found in the Santa Barbara residence that he shares with his long-term partner, Courtney Salviolo, and their 13-year-old mini Aussie, Remy.

"I like to sit with my dog and my girl and play the guitar," the TV star shared in a recent interview with People. A self-proclaimed "homebody", the 34-year-old has been living in California for several years now, having moved there for his career.

"I grew up in northern New Jersey, and pretty much until I was 13-14 wanted to become an actor," he explained to Forbes last year.

"I told my father when I was 14 - As soon as I graduate high school, I'm going to move to LA and be an actor. I did - I tried to go to community college for about six months. I mean, I just left - I didn't tell anybody. I just left, packed up the car in the middle of the night and drove out to California two months after I graduated high school and never looked back."

The actor lives with his girlfriend Courtney Salviolo

While very little is known about Brandon's choice of property, it's widely known that he now lives with his girlfriend of five years, Courtney Salviolo. A personal trainer and wellness coach, the actor first crossed paths with his 34-year-old girlfriend in 2020.

"I actually met my partner on a dating app. I didn't have Facebook. I wasn't a phone app guy," he revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "It was right when Covid happened... How am I going to meet somebody? I was like, 'Oh, I'll get on this...' I think it was Hinge."⁠

Following their decision to move in together, the couple has continued to thrive, with Brandon missing his partner and the life they've created together, whenever he travels for work. Speaking about his filming schedule for 1923, he told Forbes: "I'm a homebody - I love to be home with my partner and my dog and my house. The irony is that I have a job that takes me everywhere, which I love, too. It's a weird dichotomy."