Beth Dutton's outfits in Yellowstone: From that Réalisation Par dress to her hot date night looks with Rip

Hands up if you're absolutely loving having Yellowstone back in your life? I seriously am, and now want to move to Montana and marry a cowboy. As well as that, I now have a strange urge to dress like Beth Dutton, played by the incredible Kelly Reilly.

The series, which has finally returned to Paramount Plus after a two-year hiatus, is back and so is Beth's iconic style. A little disclaimer though, I can’t guarantee you’ll find your Rip with any of these purchases but it’s worth a try.

The costume designer for the Paramount Network's Yellowstone is Johnetta Boone, and she works closely with show creator Taylor Sheridan to get every detail right. Opting for American heritage brands like Levi’s and Wrangler but also delving into the world of vintage and with Beth, the cool trendy brands as well.

© Paramount Beth Dutton is the Queen of Plaid, photographed here with her brother Kayce Dutton

In an interview with ELLE US, Johnetta spoke about Beth's unique sense of style, saying: "Beth is well-traveled, yet it’s important we still show she’s from Montana. We show her softer side with prairie dresses and florals when she’s with Rip, but she also has a strong business style with European flair. Her looks are so strong with power in season five. She wears a lot of Alexander McQueen blazers, which give really great angles. People are often surprised at all the brands I use on the show—everything from Wrangler to Gucci to Vuitton."

© Paramount The stylist for Yellowstone says "it's really important to make sure everyone is distinct"

It's not just me who wants to dress like Beth either, Yellowstone fever has gripped the nation and we're now all obsessed with floral dresses with leather cropped biker jackets and denim skirts with our cowboy boots. Talking about the effect on the fashion world, Johnetta said: "Yellowstone has impacted the fashion world greatly. Western looks are showing up everywhere, from street style to the catwalk. You’ve got Western yokes showing up in boutiques, like the Frankie Shop in New York. On the streets of Manhattan, people who have never bought cowboy boots before are walking down the street wearing them creatively—with baggy jeans, cargo pants, and sweatpants. And people are investing in custom-made cowboy hats. It’s showing up everywhere."

Now, let's look at exactly what Beth's been wearing in the second part of season five...

© Paramount Beth Dutton's floral button-front dress on Yellowstone On the series 5 episode titled Desire Is All You Need, we watched as a distressed Beth learned of her father's death. For this scene, we saw Beth wearing the Monica Dress in Fantasy by Réalisation Par. Realisation Par is a very trendy brand, showing that she has her finger on the pulse, even though she's nowhere near the mall. Sadly this dress has pretty much all sold out, but I've found the perfect lookalike if you're after the look, and for a similar price point. Let me introduce to you the SPELL Melody dress which is so Beth. Accessorize wise, Beth wore a pair of earrings by Apres Ski. They're inexpensive, but have sadly sold out - the Beth effect, perhaps?

© Paramount Beth Dutton's Ruffle Trim Top During the episode titled The Apocalypse of Change, Beth surprises Rip while he's at work, and she's wearing a blue patchwork print tank top by the super cool brand Favorite Daughter. For those who don't know, this is the brand created by Erin and Sara Foster (Erin is the one who created Nobody Wants This for Netflix). I've found a Free People tank top that's fairly similar, but if you want the real thing, it's sadly sold out.

© Paramount Beth Dutton's Date Night Dress How gorgeous did Beth look on her chic little getaway with Rip during the episode titled The Apocalypse Of Change. I loved this part, watching Beth and Rip dance in the bar, with only eyes for each other. For this look, Beth was styled in a DÔEN Tahlia lace-trimmed floral-print silk-charmeuse midi dress. At $500, it's not designer, but it's a very of-the-moment fashion brand, showing that once again Beth keeps one eye on Rip and the other on stylish fashion designers. If you're looking for something similar, this Rixo dress would be a great place to start.

© Paramount Beth Dutton's Plaid Flannel Shirt How Beth is this outfit? The plaid shirt, the denim skirt, it's just so true to who she is. Her exact shirt is from a brand called Sessun but it's no longer in stock, but have no fear, I've found the ideal lookalike from Levi's. The skirt Beth's wearing is currently in stock and it's the Highland Denim Skirt in Vintage Sapphire by Rails. The camel-colored belt looked very similar to this Aritzia one I've found in stock in all sizes.

© Paramount Beth Dutton's Sunglasses Beth Dutton owns a lot of sunglasses - well, she needs to hide the look of anger somehow. We've seen her wear the Oliver People's O'Malley sunglasses, the Oliver Peoples Lynnes and more recently the Oliver Peoples Finley Esq. Sun.

© Paramount Beth Dutton's Black Floral Dress The black Veronica Beard 'Shara' dress was the perfect choice for Beth - it was definitely a Beth-style dress. Sadly, it's no longer available but look to Reformation for a similar style. The black b&sh Gaspard cardigan is available to shop though, and this will look so nice with lots of pieces from your closet.

Which outfit is your favorite from Beth's closet?