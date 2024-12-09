Beth Dutton's outfits in Yellowstone: From that Réalisation Par dress to her hot date night looks with Rip

Hands up if you're absolutely loving having Yellowstone back in your life? I seriously am, and now want to move to Montana and marry a cowboy. As well as that, I now have a strange urge to dress like Beth Dutton, played by the incredible Kelly Reilly.
The series, which has finally returned to Paramount Plus after a two-year hiatus, is back and so is Beth's iconic style. A little disclaimer though, I can’t guarantee you’ll find your Rip with any of these purchases but it’s worth a try.
The costume designer for the Paramount Network's Yellowstone is Johnetta Boone, and she works closely with show creator Taylor Sheridan to get every detail right. Opting for American heritage brands like Levi’s and Wrangler but also delving into the world of vintage and with Beth, the cool trendy brands as well.
In an interview with ELLE US, Johnetta spoke about Beth's unique sense of style, saying: "Beth is well-traveled, yet it’s important we still show she’s from Montana. We show her softer side with prairie dresses and florals when she’s with Rip, but she also has a strong business style with European flair. Her looks are so strong with power in season five. She wears a lot of Alexander McQueen blazers, which give really great angles. People are often surprised at all the brands I use on the show—everything from Wrangler to Gucci to Vuitton."
It's not just me who wants to dress like Beth either, Yellowstone fever has gripped the nation and we're now all obsessed with floral dresses with leather cropped biker jackets and denim skirts with our cowboy boots. Talking about the effect on the fashion world, Johnetta said: "Yellowstone has impacted the fashion world greatly. Western looks are showing up everywhere, from street style to the catwalk. You’ve got Western yokes showing up in boutiques, like the Frankie Shop in New York. On the streets of Manhattan, people who have never bought cowboy boots before are walking down the street wearing them creatively—with baggy jeans, cargo pants, and sweatpants. And people are investing in custom-made cowboy hats. It’s showing up everywhere."
Now, let's look at exactly what Beth's been wearing in the second part of season five...
Beth Dutton's floral button-front dress on Yellowstone
Realisation Par is a very trendy brand, showing that she has her finger on the pulse, even though she's nowhere near the mall.
Sadly this dress has pretty much all sold out, but I've found the perfect lookalike if you're after the look, and for a similar price point. Let me introduce to you the SPELL Melody dress which is so Beth.
Accessorize wise, Beth wore a pair of earrings by Apres Ski. They're inexpensive, but have sadly sold out - the Beth effect, perhaps?
Beth Dutton's Ruffle Trim Top
During the episode titled The Apocalypse of Change, Beth surprises Rip while he's at work, and she's wearing a blue patchwork print tank top by the super cool brand Favorite Daughter. For those who don't know, this is the brand created by Erin and Sara Foster (Erin is the one who created Nobody Wants This for Netflix).
I've found a Free People tank top that's fairly similar, but if you want the real thing, it's sadly sold out.
Beth Dutton's Date Night Dress
How gorgeous did Beth look on her chic little getaway with Rip during the episode titled The Apocalypse Of Change. I loved this part, watching Beth and Rip dance in the bar, with only eyes for each other.