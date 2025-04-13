Meet 1923 star Brandon Sklenar's ultra-private girlfriend Courtney Salviolo

Confirming that he and Courtney – a 34-year-old wellness coach – had been together for the past five years, Brandon noted that whenever work winds down, he relishes nothing more than spending time "with my dog and my girl" at their home in Santa Barbara, California.
Here, we get to know the woman who captured his heart…
Courtney is a certified wellness coach
According to Coutney's Instagram bio, she is a wellness coach and personal trainer. The founder of The Uncommon Balance – a platform which offers personal training sessions and HTMA (Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis) sessions – Courtney launched her business after a bout of chronic pain "flipped" her life "upside down" in 2012.
Speaking openly about her experiences on The Uncommon Balance website, the 34-year-old explained that she was eventually diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, a condition in which nerves or blood vessels near the top of the ribs get squashed, leading to pain, numbness or tingling.
"Simply put it felt like the muscles in my sides, chest and throat were tearing me apart," she penned in a post.
Following "years of surgeries and rehabilitation," Courtney felt inspired after embarking on her own healing journey, and became a Certified Holistic Nutritionist at The Energetic Health Institute, before obtaining a Personal Training Certification. Courtney's website states that she also obtained a BA degree in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University Santa Barbara.
Her dog Aussie is her 'lifeline'
Back in 2022, Courtney posted about her adorable dog – a mini Aussie named Remy.
Sharing a photo of her 13-year-old pup on Instagram, Courtney noted that Remy had been her "lifeline for the past 10+ years".
"When I started experiencing chronic pain I felt defeated and lost. Remy stuck right by my side through every pain spell," she recalled. "I will forever recommend an animal for added support during a healing process, or lifestyle transition. Dogs not only give you unconditional love, but they get you moving!"
While Remy started out as Courtney's pet, Brandon has become a doting dog dad since moving in with the pair.
Courtney is Brandon's biggest cheerleader
Courtney tends to stay out of the spotlight, but she has accompanied Brandon to some high-profile events. In August 2024, the blonde beauty was pictured at the It Ends With Us premiere in New York. Opting for a white satin dress, Courtney looked absolutely stunning.
More recently, Brandon had the support of his girlfriend at the Los Angeles premiere of 1923. In a sweet moment, the couple were captured kissing on the black carpet.
She met Brandon on a dating app
Brandon, 34, has spoken about his experiences on dating apps, which is exactly how he met Courtney. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the TV star revealed that he'd connected with his girlfriend via Hinge about five years ago.
Brandon explained: "I didn't have Facebook, I wasn't like a phone app guy and it was right when COVID happened and I was like, 'Ah [expletive], how am I going to meet somebody?'"
