Al Roker leaves Today co-hosts in shock with frank admission: 'Leave right now'

Al Roker's opinions can often be on the more contrarian side among his TODAY anchors (although several times done for laughs), but his latest was certainly a doozy to his co-hosts.

The beloved weatherman, 70, turned his hosts Savannah Guthrie, Laura Jarrett and Dylan Dreyer's heads when he made an unexpected confession about a film considered part of Hollywood cult history.

Take a look at the moment from the live show below, and why Dylan went so far as to call it "shocking"...

WATCH: Al Roker's co-anchors react to his 'shocking' movie confession

It was confirmed last week by Deadline that Warner Bros. has greenlit a remake of the iconic 1992 film, originally starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

Kevin stars as former Secret Service Agent Frank Farmer, who is assigned to serve as the bodyguard to renowned actress and singer Rachel Marron (played by the late Whitney) to protect her from a dangerous stalker.

The film received a notoriously mixed critical response, likely explaining why Al still hasn't seen it, with many deriding the acting and writing, but has since gone on to become a cult classic. It also proved to be a box office success, grossing $411 million worldwide, the second highest of the year (behind Aladdin).

The film's greatest legacy, however, proved to be its soundtrack. Several of the songs were covers, such as Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman," while others, like standout track "I Have Nothing," were written specifically for the film.

Its greatest success was Whitney's cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," which was a massive smash hit, reaching number one worldwide and selling over 24 million copies, the best selling single of all time by a female artist. It also won Whitney two Grammys.

The soundtrack album itself remains the best selling soundtrack of all time and the best selling album of all time primarily by a female artist (Shania Twain's Come On Over is the highest by a solo female), selling nearly 50 million copies worldwide.

Sam Wrench, who directed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the celebrated theatrical version of what is now the highest grossing concert tour of all time, is attached to direct the project. Jonathan Abrams, who recently wrote Juror No. 2, is also attached.

No announcements on production, a release timeline or casting have been made, although several are speculating that Taylor may be involved due to her association with Sam.

Over its limited theatrical run, The Eras Tour quickly became the highest grossing concert film of all time, making over $260 million worldwide with $100 million alone in just global pre-sales. It also received acclaim from critics for perfectly capturing the tour in just under three hours.

Juror No. 2 was Jonathan Abrams' screenwriting debut, after serving as the writer of the Broadway musical The Heart of Rock and Roll. The Clint Eastwood directorial venture, starring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette, received critical acclaim after its November 2024 release and made nearly $25 million.