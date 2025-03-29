Al Roker's heartfelt photograph with growing granddaughter has fans saying the same thing

Al Roker is widely recognized for his detailed weather reports on The Today Show, but behind the scenes, he’s also a doting grandfather to Sky Clara Laga.

The news anchor's daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, and her husband, Wesley Laga, welcomed their daughter in July 2023.

© Instagram Al Roker with his granddaughter

Al took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet photograph with his granddaughter as he gushed over spending the weekend with her. The snap depicted the pair posing alongside each other in a swanky restaurant that featured striking exposed brick walls and stylish wooden interiors.

The 70-year-old lovingly put his arm round Sky as the pair smiled for the camera while sat at the table. Al looked smart in a blue shirt layered beneath a nude checkered blazer. The Today host sported his signature spectacles for the occasion.

© Instagram Al with Courtney and Sky

Meanwhile, Sky looked adorable in a pink top while her growing brunette locks were swept up into a ponytail. The little bundle of joy held a blue teddy in her hand while a coloring book and pens were placed in front of her on the table.

Al's followers flocked to the comments to share their surprise at how much Sky had grown in recent months. One fan penned: "She’s adorable and getting so big!."

Another user added: "Wow! Can’t believe how much she's grown. Precious."

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote: "Getting so big!."

© Instagram Al is a doting grandfather

Al captioned the cute photograph: "And this is how you start your weekend."

Social media users praised Al for his heartfelt tribute. One follower penned: "Your smiles match! She is just adorable and loves her Pop Pop!."

Another fan commented: "Such a cutie with the best Grandpa."

Following Sky's birth, Al shared how wonderful it was to become a granddad and how much she has influenced him in a positive way. "It is magical, it really is," he said on The Today Show.

© Instagram Al and his first Christmas with granddaughter Sky

"The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be this thing and you don’t know."

He continued: "It’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? ... she's just perfect."

It seems Sky is set for stardom as she has already made her Today debut back in October last year. Courtney joined her father for a segment of the show before Sky began crying and was brought onto the set by her father, Wesley.

"Oh, were you crying, sweetheart?," Roker asked his granddaughter.

"You wanted your pop-pop. There we go."