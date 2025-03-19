Al Roker celebrates baby news on TODAY: 'The newest member'

It's a day of celebration for the hosts of the TODAY Show, with anchors Craig Melvin, Laura Jarrett (stepping in for Savannah Guthrie), Carson Daly and Al Roker marking big news for one of their own.

During the live show, Al took a moment while out on the plaza to celebrate a new arrival for the show's fitness contributor and Start Today lead Stephanie Mansour.

The beloved NBC weatherman revealed that Stephanie had welcomed a baby girl with her husband Nicholas Branoff, see his sweet announcement in the video below…

WATCH: Al Roker leads celebration for TODAY star's baby news

The dad-of-three even shared with the audience that Stephanie, in keeping with her love for fitness and athletics, was actually playing tennis right before she went into labor. "Game, set, match!"

Their daughter Isabella Marie was born on March 7, and all of them are healthy. Laura joked that the family is already "exercising, I'm sure," with Carson quipping she'll be "walking in a month," and Al adding that she'll be "doing lunges."

Stephanie shared a message with the TODAY team, which read: "We are so excited to be parents to this beautiful angel, and thank you very much for your love, excitement, and support!"

© Instagram Stephanie Mansour has welcomed her first child, a daughter named Isabella Marie

She announced the news back on the show in September, appearing for a Start Today segment on the Today Plaza with Al, showcasing a more efficient walking workout.

Al then quipped that she was "walking for two," and Stephanie lifted her shirt to reveal her dress with a baby bump underneath and announcing her pregnancy, with the entire Plaza erupting into cheers.

As she continued walking, her husband Nicholas joined them on the Plaza, calling the news "amazing" and sweetly adding that his wife "is going to be a wonderful mother." She joked that it had been "so hard for me to hide this."

Al responded: "We were together a couple weeks ago. And I've learned the hard way, you never ask a lady…'Oh nice lady! Do you be with a baby?' And they say no, and that's bad."

A month after, Stephanie shared a video clip of the day she found out she was expecting her first baby "and some time that I spent in 'hiding' (which by the way, was very hard for me to keep from you!!)."

© Instagram The Start Today lead welcomed her daughter with husband Nicholas Branoff

"I've always wanted to get married and have a family – and as time went on, I still had hope and faith but honestly, sometimes doubt would creep in…," she openly admitted.

"I look forward to sharing some of my pregnancy with you, and like any life change whether it be this for me, or you're 65 and you're finally prioritizing your health, or you're 18 and you've gained the freshman 15 (I've been there!), making adjustments to food, fitness, and mindset can sometimes be make or break."

© Getty Images Stephanie leads the TODAY fitness segments with Al, himself a dad-of-three

Stephanie continued: "I'll be sharing some of my nutrition, workouts, and self-talk (the ups and downs!) in the hopes that whatever phase of life you're in, you may be able to relate and feel encouraged in some way. Thank you for being a part of this journey with me!"