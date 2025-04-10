Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Savannah Guthrie joined by replacement co-host in mid-week switch-up
Subscribe
Today's Savannah Guthrie joined by replacement co-host in mid-week switch-up
Savannah Guthrie in a white dress on Today© NBC

Today's Savannah Guthrie joined by replacement co-host in mid-week switch-up 

Craig Melvin was absent from the Today desk, as were his colleagues Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker 

Faye James
Senior Editor
6 minutes ago
Share this:

Savannah Guthrie was ever the professional as she welcomed her newest co-host, Willie Geist, on Wednesday's edition of Today.

The 53-year-old ran the show with Willie, the host of Sunday Today, as her usual desk mate Craig Melvin was busy in Miami on a cruise ship for the Third Hour's special edition

Willie stepped up to fill Craig's shoes, fitting right in with Savannah and the crew. He has joined the team in the past, alongside regulars like Laura Jarrett and Carson Daly. 

He looked suave in a classic suit with a light blue collared shirt underneath, while his co-host donned a chic white collared dress with buttons down the front

Her signature blonde locks were worn in a half-up, half-down style with subtle waves. The TV star arrives early on set each morning for hair and makeup, often waking up at 3 am to start her day. 

An early start

Savannah was joined by Willie Geist on Today© NBC
Savannah was joined by Willie Geist on Today

"I wake, depending what's on the show, between 3 and 4 in the morning," she revealed to Refinery29. "I do my homework that I have, the preparation I have for the show, in the morning. The other morning we had Hillary Clinton on for her first live interview, and I think I woke up at 3 in the morning that day and I had a stack of research."

She will then be picked up by 5 am, arriving at the studio at 5:30 am. "At 6:30 we have to be on-set, doing teases, recording opens…Those have to be constantly updated for feeds, especially if you have a breaking news situation."

Her co-host, Craig, told Westport Magazine that he has his morning routine down to a science. 

Willie filled in while Craig was in Florida© NBC
Willie filled in while Craig was in Florida

"I'm up at 3:45 a.m. for my new assignment. The night before, I lay out my outfit for the car — jeans and a hoodie — so that from the moment my alarm goes off, I can be in the car within 22 minutes." 

"It's a skill I've mastered over the years," he shared. "I get dressed for being on air in my dressing room at work. The commute to the city is about an hour, and at about forty minutes in I listen to my gospel music playlist."

"After a few songs, I put on this bizarre massage eye mask that massages my temples and adds some heat while I keep listening to the music."

Travel trials and tribulations

Craig Melvin with Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker in the Today Show studios © NBC
Craig, Al and Dylan hosted the Third Hour from Miami

Craig and his colleagues Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer headed down south to Florida for the special edition of the show; however, their journey was far from easy.

"Craig and I actually got delayed coming down here because of these thunderstorms in Miami," Al shared on the show. 

Dylan Dreyer on the Today Show in Miami © NBC
Dylan's colleagues were delayed by a storm

The pair left Dylan waiting in Miami while they drove for two and a half hours to board another flight after theirs had been diverted

"I was keeping myself busy while you guys were trying to get here," Dylan quipped on the show. The camera then cut to a shot of the weather expert hanging from the cruise ship they were boarding. "Al and Craig, you're leaving me hanging!" she said. 

To learn more about Savannah and Craig's co-host bond, see below...

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin have a disastrous game of Know your co-host on the Jimmy Fallon show

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More