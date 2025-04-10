Today's Savannah Guthrie joined by replacement co-host in mid-week switch-up 

Savannah Guthrie was ever the professional as she welcomed her newest co-host, Willie Geist, on Wednesday's edition of Today.

The 53-year-old ran the show with Willie, the host of Sunday Today, as her usual desk mate Craig Melvin was busy in Miami on a cruise ship for the Third Hour's special edition.

Willie stepped up to fill Craig's shoes, fitting right in with Savannah and the crew. He has joined the team in the past, alongside regulars like Laura Jarrett and Carson Daly.

He looked suave in a classic suit with a light blue collared shirt underneath, while his co-host donned a chic white collared dress with buttons down the front.

Her signature blonde locks were worn in a half-up, half-down style with subtle waves. The TV star arrives early on set each morning for hair and makeup, often waking up at 3 am to start her day.

An early start

© NBC Savannah was joined by Willie Geist on Today

"I wake, depending what's on the show, between 3 and 4 in the morning," she revealed to Refinery29. "I do my homework that I have, the preparation I have for the show, in the morning. The other morning we had Hillary Clinton on for her first live interview, and I think I woke up at 3 in the morning that day and I had a stack of research."

She will then be picked up by 5 am, arriving at the studio at 5:30 am. "At 6:30 we have to be on-set, doing teases, recording opens…Those have to be constantly updated for feeds, especially if you have a breaking news situation."

Her co-host, Craig, told Westport Magazine that he has his morning routine down to a science.

© NBC Willie filled in while Craig was in Florida

"I'm up at 3:45 a.m. for my new assignment. The night before, I lay out my outfit for the car — jeans and a hoodie — so that from the moment my alarm goes off, I can be in the car within 22 minutes."

"It's a skill I've mastered over the years," he shared. "I get dressed for being on air in my dressing room at work. The commute to the city is about an hour, and at about forty minutes in I listen to my gospel music playlist."

"After a few songs, I put on this bizarre massage eye mask that massages my temples and adds some heat while I keep listening to the music."

Travel trials and tribulations

© NBC Craig, Al and Dylan hosted the Third Hour from Miami

Craig and his colleagues Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer headed down south to Florida for the special edition of the show; however, their journey was far from easy.

"Craig and I actually got delayed coming down here because of these thunderstorms in Miami," Al shared on the show.

© NBC Dylan's colleagues were delayed by a storm

The pair left Dylan waiting in Miami while they drove for two and a half hours to board another flight after theirs had been diverted.

"I was keeping myself busy while you guys were trying to get here," Dylan quipped on the show. The camera then cut to a shot of the weather expert hanging from the cruise ship they were boarding. "Al and Craig, you're leaving me hanging!" she said.

